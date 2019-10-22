Chosen One of the Day: A cockpit fulla hotties in The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker trailer dropped during Monday Night Football last night and it was a doozy. There were tears, there were laughs, there was BB-8 literally rolling his heart out alongside alien horses on top of a spaceship. The extent of my excitement cannot be overstated.

I. Am. Excite.

But around the halfway mark, there was a moment in the Falcon that took our collective breath away. Rey and Chewie sit at the controls. Then Finn walks in. Then Poe.

The Star Wars golden trio all stood together and y’all.

This is an attractive team. I mean, that cockpit is FULL O’ HOTTIES. And yes, that means you, too, Chewie! With your slick bad boy hair and darkly lined eyes.

Disney/Lucasfilm

An aside to say to Dear Poe Dameron from SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS:

Amazon Studios

I’ve never pretended to be a mathematician but somehow I know this to be true: Rey’s arms + Poe’s jawline + Finn’s face = too much perfection for us to handle. Thank God Space Mom will be there to pick us all up when our legs turn to jelly from the sheer energy being put out by these beautiful nerds. Always.