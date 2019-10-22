Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in Foundation; Marvel announces new podcast series
WIRE Buzz: Snyder's Army of the Dead wraps; Emmett Otter Christmas reboot; more
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
15 forgotten Disney movies that Disney+ should remake
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilms
Chosen One of the Day: A cockpit fulla hotties in The Rise of Skywalker

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 22, 2019
The Rise of Skywalker trailer dropped during Monday Night Football last night and it was a doozy. There were tears, there were laughs, there was BB-8 literally rolling his heart out alongside alien horses on top of a spaceship. The extent of my excitement cannot be overstated. 

I. Am. Excite. 

But around the halfway mark, there was a moment in the Falcon that took our collective breath away. Rey and Chewie sit at the controls. Then Finn walks in. Then Poe. 

The Star Wars golden trio all stood together and y’all. 

This is an attractive team. I mean, that cockpit is FULL O’ HOTTIES. And yes, that means you, too, Chewie! With your slick bad boy hair and darkly lined eyes. 

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Finn Poe Millennium Falcon

Disney/Lucasfilm

An aside to say to Dear Poe Dameron from SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS: 

fleabag-horny-scarf

Amazon Studios

I’ve never pretended to be a mathematician but somehow I know this to be true: Rey’s arms + Poe’s jawline + Finn’s face = too much perfection for us to handle. Thank God Space Mom will be there to pick us all up when our legs turn to jelly from the sheer energy being put out by these beautiful nerds. Always.

