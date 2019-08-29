Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: American Gods' Bilquis
Legion of Super Heroes: Millennium Jim Lee
First look at Jim Lee's beyond-epic art from Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium
A stunning image of the supernova remnant Cas A combines visible light images from Hubble with X-ray observations by Chandra. The different colors represent different energies of the light.
Watch the expansion of the Cas A supernova remnant with your own eyes!
Got a super-secret underground lair? DARPA wants to hear from you (like, yesterday)
Chosen One of the Day: American Gods' Bilquis

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Aug 29, 2019
Once upon a time there was a f*****g queen.

This week on Strong Female Characters (find it wherever you get your podcasts! *wink*), we discussed the oft-problematic trope of the femme fatale, the majority of which has been created for and from the male gaze and has historically been a symbol of the inherent untrustworthiness of the sexually empowered woman. In the end, we asked our listeners to inform us of good examples of female characters who use their sexuality to manipulate or even kill.

Not to step on your toes, sweet listeners, but I thought of a really good one and she combines my favorite things: eating and getting it.

American Gods' Bilquis aka the Queen of Sheba, as portrayed by actual living goddess Yetide Badaki, just wants to be worshipped by her sexual partners. Relatable. Then she eats them with her royal v. Also relatable. It's like how you're supposed bow when you meet the queen, only you bow so far you end up...you know. In the castle. As it were. 

This is normally where I would incude a gif or a video. But I don't think I can. So. You know. Use your imagination. It's exactly that. 

You know what? We'd consider dying at her, erm, hands an honor, tbh. 

