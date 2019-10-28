Chosen One of the Day: Anakin Skywalker, awkward cutie?

I know. Anakin Skywalker, uh, makes some really bad decisions (to put it lightly). But I want to talk about Anakin in the first half of Attack of the Clones. Mostly, I want to talk about the Scenes at the Lake on Naboo.

OK, really, I want to talk about a single moment in the Scenes at the Lake on Naboo. Specifically, the Scene at the Lake on Naboo Where Anakin and Padmé Have a Picnic.

Anakin and Padmé are having a conversation about the future of the Republic. And buds, is this not peak uncomfortable cutie hangin’ with his crush?

Padmé: You really don’t like politicians, do you?

Anakin: I like two or three, but I’m not really sure about one of them. *smiles, laughs awkwardly*

(I’m not exaggerating, that awkward laugh is a real thing that happens.)

Then they start talking about the System and I’m reminded of every time I tried to sound smart and have a deep conversation at 2 in the morning with a boy I liked. I’d inevitably stumble into making a bad joke — in this case, baby Anakin pretends (?) to be for dictatorship before a hint of a smile betrays him.

“You’re making fun of me,” Padmé says.

Anakin grins wider and let’s out a laugh, looking away because he’s SHY.

“No, no, I’d be much to be frightened to tease a Senator.”

Disney/Lucasfilm

IT’S VERY CUTE AND I’M NOT SORRY THAT I THINK SO.