Latest Stories

Tom Holland Getty
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Uncharted shut down on first day; Minions: Rise of Gru, more delayed; more
Kylo Ren Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Amazing video animates what Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars Ep. IX script coulda been
AhsokaHero
Tag: Fangrrls
A Star Wars binge guide for Ahsoka Tano
Jabba Video Hero 7.6
Tag: Videos
Ahsoka rumors run rampant during her Clone Wars return on Jabba the Pod 2.13 [Video Edition]
muffy-april-fools
More info i
Credit: Paramount
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: April Fool's Day's Muffy, party queen

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 1, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
AhsokaHero A Star Wars binge guide for Ahsoka Tano
The Other Lamb The Other Lamb director Malgorzata Szumowska reveals the sexy and woolly secrets of her cult horror film
promethea hero Looking back on the utopia of Alan Moore's Promethea

I think we can all agree as a society that April Fool's Day 2020 is CANCELED. But if you still need that quality pranxperience in your life, check out the 1986 horror/fever dream April Fool's Day and relish in the commitment to the bit of its heroine (kind of?) Muffy. Possibly Buffy. But then definitely Muffy. This movie has a lot going on.

Rich girl Muffy St. John throws a party for her cousin's college friends and within provides ALL THE PRANKS. Whoopee cushions! Joke champagne flutes! Heroin paraphenalia...wait what? Also an evil twin and all the severed heads money can buy. Also exploding cigars! Muffy has a really hard time finding a prank middle ground.

BUT THE ULTIMATE PRANK? None of this is real. The whole movie has been a prank that everyone was in on except two of them. It was a rehearsal for the whodunnit weekend place Muffy wants to turn her mansion into. She even hired a makeup and prop artist. Then everyone has a party and dances with the fake severed heads and it's a real champagne jam. Then another friend pretends to slit Muffy's throat BUT IT'S ALL FOR JOKES!

Anyway don't hang out with Muffy. It sounds like a nightmare. But dammit if I don't respect her commitment to April Damn Fool's Day.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
AhsokaHero A Star Wars binge guide for Ahsoka Tano
The Other Lamb The Other Lamb director Malgorzata Szumowska reveals the sexy and woolly secrets of her cult horror film
promethea hero Looking back on the utopia of Alan Moore's Promethea
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: april fool's day

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker