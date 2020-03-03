Chosen One of the Day: Aragorn and those doors in The Two Towers

Oh, like you don’t know what I’m talking about. Aragorn and the doors. In The Two Towers, there is a moment when it feels as if all is lost. Aragorn gets swept over a cliff in the midst of a battle and disappears from sight. But he, Gimli, and Legolas are all needed at Helm’s Deep! They have to fight orcs! And trolls! And other horrible things sent their way that Peter Jackson made into a horrifying reality that’s just barely covered by the low light of the night and rain.

… Where was I?

Oh, right. Doors.

OK, so Aragorn is missing and they leave without him. But it’s fine. He survives the fall! And his horse finds him! Without sparing a moment to rinse his face or smooth his hair down — like he knows what we like — he’s off.

Legolas lies through his lying mouth when he sees Aragorn again, “You look terrible.” False, tricksy elf. We knew better. But we didn’t know enough to be prepared. Not thirty seconds later it happens. A slow-motion reveal that isn’t a reveal because we already knew he was fine, so I’m forced to believe that Peter Jackson was aware of what he was doing and what it really is is a slow-motion reveal that exists entirely to bring us all into adulthood via a very specific need we were all surprised to find we had: Aragorn opening some doors.

It doesn’t even matter that he’s backlit. His hair is swinging, his mouth opens in exertion, his arms push those two doors open so wide, and he just… comes through. Aragorn came through those doors and we came of age.

Truly, Aragorn can light my fire [beacons to warn Gondor] any day.