Aragorn Fellowship hero
More info i
Credit: Newline Cinemas
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Aragorn’s dramatic entrance

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 27, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT (Updated)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Viggo Mortensen
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The X-Files "Home" Very Important Binge: The 13 scariest episodes of The X-Files
Monsterland Monsterland combines fairy tale horrors with true crime obsession
Lycanthropy_FinalCoveri Exclusive: Cover reveal and excerpt from YA debut Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses

We know that Aragorn (Viggo Mortenson) loves a good dramatic entrance. And we know that we love that Aragorn loves a good dramatic entrance. I mean, the doors, amiright? But before that moment we all collectively sighed in … appreciation, Aragorn had to introduce himself in Fellowship of the Ring and boy did he introduce himself. 

Our favorite foursome of hobbits has come to the Prancing Pony in hopes of finding Gandalf after a very treacherous and ringwraith-filled journey. Unfortunately, Mr. The Gray has not arrived and so the wee sweet hobbitses must make do with half-pints (or full pints if you want to spend time spilling the beans, Peregrin Took) while they consider their options. By “consider their options” I mean quietly freak the f*** out because what the hell, Frodo and Sam did not ASK for this?! 

But then, a hooded man sits solo in the corner, very, very weirdly and obviously staring at them. Like, even Sam notices. 

Credit: Newline Cinemas

Look at this weirdo. 

“Strider,” Frodo says as our walking boy takes a big ole’ puff of whatever he’s smoking so the embers alight just enough to showcase his pretty eyes.

Credit: Newline Cinemas

I almost feel bad for him when 20 seconds later Pippin absolutely screws everyone by having no sense of subterfuge whatsoever and Strider is forced to abandon the emo picturesque scene he so specifically created. 

An aside to admit that I cannot get through this scene without shouting, “Pippin, shut the f*** up!!!!!!!!!!!” every time even though it has been 19 years. 

That said, Aragorn’s probably loving the drama. He gets to roll up to Frodo and hiss threatening things at him under his breath, extinguish candles by licking his fingers and twisting them out (??? just blow on them??), before finally getting to David Caruso his way through a final admonition ending with his hood flung back so we can see his chiseled, chiseled face.

Credit: Newline Cinemas

 “Are you frightened?” he asks Frodo, like he’s Yoda, setting Luke up for his training session on Dagobah. 

Aragorn Frodo FotR

Credit: Newline Cinemas

 

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The whole entrance is perfect and I love it and I wouldn’t change a damned thing. Now excuse me while I rewatch the doors sequence
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The X-Files "Home" Very Important Binge: The 13 scariest episodes of The X-Files
Monsterland Monsterland combines fairy tale horrors with true crime obsession
Lycanthropy_FinalCoveri Exclusive: Cover reveal and excerpt from YA debut Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Viggo Mortensen

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker