Latest Stories

Fallout 4
Tag: TV
Amazon orders 'Fallout' TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy
Alien_Cover_Finch Marvel Comics
Tag: Comics
Marvel set to publish new Alien and Predator comics in 2021
Adam-Driver
Tag: Fangrrls
Exactly when did Adam Driver get hot? A timeline
Clone High
Tag: TV
MTV heading way, way back to Clone High with Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence
Doctor Who Autons hero
More info i
Credit: BBC
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Autons in Doctor Who

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jul 2, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Adam-Driver Exactly when did Adam Driver get hot? A timeline
The-100-Season-7 The 100 Discussion: 'The Queen's Gambit' moves us slowly to the finish line
DCs-Legends-of-Tomorrow-Star-Trek-Parody How Legends of Tomorrow paid tribute to the roots of fanfiction

Gosh, remember going to malls? In the first episode of Russell T Davies’ wildly successful Doctor Who reboot, we get to go to a mall. Rose Tyler works at one, and we follow her to work, and through the crowds of London, and then along with her as the store closes and she walks into the creepiest??? Space?? Ever??? 

Places I would never walk into voluntarily: 

Doctor Who Autons 1

Credit: BBC

Because of course the mannequins move! And move creepily!! Because they’re not mannequins, they’re autons. Plastic villains. Our own hubris come back to haunt us. 

Doctor Who Autons

Credit: BBC

Also, they have guns in their hands. Finger guns are already a menace, do we really need to add actual bullets to them? 

Doctor Who Autons 2

Credit: BBC

It turns out that our planet is a perfect host for this plastic menace because of, you know, toxins, pollution, etc. Autons, though first introduced in Classic Who, have never quite achieved the same level of notoriety as your average Dalek or Cyberman or even the painfully adorable Adipose, but that doesn’t make them any less horrible. 

Mickey’s Auton face will honestly haunt me for the rest of my life. 

Mickey Auton Doctor Who

Credit: BBC

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Adam-Driver Exactly when did Adam Driver get hot? A timeline
The-100-Season-7 The 100 Discussion: 'The Queen's Gambit' moves us slowly to the finish line
DCs-Legends-of-Tomorrow-Star-Trek-Parody How Legends of Tomorrow paid tribute to the roots of fanfiction
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker