Chosen One of the Day: Baby Yoda

Look, you knew it was coming. Don’t fight it. Enter its sweet embrace. Come join us in the land of the Chosen One of … well, all-time, really.

Last month, Disney+ launched The Mandalorian and our world was never to be the same. At the end of the first episode, Mando leans toward a floating bassinet, and I yelled out “IS IT A BABY HUTT?!”

Reader, it was not a Huttling. It was a g*ddamn, beautiful, perfect, old-man lookin’ Baby Yoda.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Oblig.: We here at SYFYWIRE FANGRRLS are aware that the little perfect wonderful bébé is not mmmmYACTUALLY Yoda, but it’s shorthand. Get with it.

mmmYACTUALLY, I’m going to go with the name I think it should have been given and refer to it as Yiddle Yoddle from here on out.

‘Cause you know why? Yiddle Yoddle’s gotta toddle.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Yiddle Yoddle’s gotta bottle … up their Force so they can save their Dadalorian.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Yiddle Yoddle’s gotta throttle. Or touch a throttle and eat it, any way.



Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Yiddle Yoddle is a perfect child and I will not hear another word about it. God remember when it cried?!

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The little poppet (and puppet) has made Werner Herzog cry. It’s given us a nigh endless supply of memes.

It’s truly a great uniter.

So may the Force be with you, my adorable little friend. We love you so.

LOOK AT THEM PLOP!