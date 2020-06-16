Chosen One of the Day: Barf the Mog in Spaceballs

We all love Chewbacca. Chewie is a wonderful, frustrated fuzzball and we adore him. Now they say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but I’m going to go a step further and say that maybe space-parody is the highest form of flattery? And to that end, today we’re talking about Barf in Spaceballs.

Barf’s a mog! He’s half-man, half-dog! He’s his own best friend! And like Chewbacca, Barf was played by a gem of an actor.

I’m a child of the late '80s and early '90s and John Candy was my hero. Whether he was coaching a Jamaican bobsled team or getting Catherine O’Hara back to her neglected child, the dude was perfect.

When he’s introduced in Spaceballs, it’s inside of the Eagle 5 (Lonestar’s Winnebego — I mean, Millennial Falcon), wearing a worksuit, paws stuffed into some dirty, busted Converses, bushy-tailed, dancing to Bon Jovi, and eating something out of a bucket that says Barf.

I could spend 400 words on the way Candy moves in this suit, I think, like he’s a teen dancing at prom in an '80s romantic comedy. I could write a poem about his delivery of "they've gone to plaid."

Video of Bon Jovi and Barf (1080p)

Barf is the heart and soul of Spaceballs, and no one can tell me otherwise.

