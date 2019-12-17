Chosen One of the Day: BD-1, the best lil droid

There are a lot of cute droids in Star Wars. You’ve got R2-D2, BB-8, CB-23, those lil sweet angry imperial meece-mice, but I’m not sure any come close to the hippity-hoppity eager-beaver that is BD-1 in Jedi: Fallen Order.

Full disclosure: I’m only a short percentage into the game, but I already love the Best Lil Droid. When Cal first comes across him on Bogano, he’s ready to side-kick that sh*t immediately. But BD-1’s rapport with Cal is quickly grows into “We are partners.”

Credit: EA Games

Need a lift across a zipline? Our boy’s got you. An overcharge so you can get across the chasms in Kashyyk? No worries, BD-1 is on the case. Need to heal in the middle of a particularly rough fight with a giant alien monster? BD-1 has got a stim for you, and he’ll look cute as all hell doing it. Part WALL-E, part tiny adorable pet, BD-1 spends most of the game hunched on Cal’s shoulder, ready to be as much a part of the danger and excitement as our Jedi is.

Credit: EA Games

There’s space in our hearts for all droids, of course, but right now there’s none we love more than BD-1, our best bud.

