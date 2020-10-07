Chosen One of the Day: Betty Buckley

Usually, we use this space for sillies. Today, I am using it for serious business. Because we don't talk enough about how Betty Buckley is a genre icon.

Betty Buckley is EVERYTHING. She is a CAT. She is a COACH. She is the LEMON DRINK LADY. She is JACKED JAMES MCAVOY'S PSYCHIATRIST. She is LIV TYLER'S MOM WHO WAS KILLED BY A WALNUT IN THAT ONE EPISODE OF THE LEFTOVERS. SHE IS ALL THE THINGS.

As we get into the Hallow season, I always turn to my favorite horror movie Carrie. Enthusiasts of the genre best know Buckley as Miss Collins in Brian De Palma's seminal classic but that's not actually her only role in the film. You remember this kid?

Video of Carrie (1976) part 2 principal scene/creepy carrie

That's Betty Buckley! I mean the voice! Not the child's body! But I bet she could — SHE'S TRANSFORMATIVE.

Also, she was Grizabella in the original Broadway production of Cats, the one who sings the "Memory" song and she won a Tony for it. She's also been nominated for Grammys and a Daytime Emmy and while no Oscar nod (YET) she was also nominated for an Olivier Award so we're going to dub her an EGOT basically. Also she wasn't in the movie Cats which is like its own kind of award. EGOTNTC, EGOT Not That Cats.

Betty Buckley has been out here being cats and slapping teens for DECADES and she deserves our appreciation.

Credit: United Artists

It may not be acceptable teacher behavior but, honestly, to be slapped by Betty would be an honor and a privilege.