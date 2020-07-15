Chosen One of the Day: BRAAAM (from the Inception score, obviously)

Ten years ago this week, Christopher Nolan's Inception was released into theaters. The beautiful and often perplexing film was known for its visuals, its performances, and —

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Ahem. Excuse me, please, I was trying to —

BRRRAAAAAAAM

As I was saying, Inception had a unique visual style that would inspire and inform many films that followed, winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, as well as for Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Edi—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Wow this is going to take all day, isn't it. Anyway. Hans Zimmer's score left a huge mark on pop culture, his infamous

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Yes, that's what I was going to say, thank y—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

*pinches forehead* Bro. Braam. Bro-aam. Please. Anyway the score had a sound. People liked it. It sounded like someone going "BRAAAAAMM" a bunch. The end.

...

...

That's it? You don't have anything else to add? You're just gonne be quiet n—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

That's what I thought.