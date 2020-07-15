Latest Stories

Lucifer
Lucifer showrunners say Season 6 still has 'one giant story' that needs to be told
Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4
WIRE Buzz: Uncharted begins filming again; Archie Comics launching new Stan Lee titles; New-Gen casting
SUPERMANS-PAL-JIMMY-OLSEN-12-3
Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen: Matt Fraction & Steve Lieber on paying off a DC Comics gag 70 years in the making
Project Power
Project Power: Jamie Foxx tracks a super-powered pill in first trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi flick
InceptionTop.jpg
Credit: Warner Bros.
Chosen One of the Day: BRAAAM (from the Inception score, obviously)

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jul 15, 2020
Ten years ago this week, Christopher Nolan's Inception was released into theaters. The beautiful and often perplexing film was known for its visuals, its performances, and —

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Ahem. Excuse me, please, I was trying to —

BRRRAAAAAAAM

As I was saying, Inception had a unique visual style that would inspire and inform many films that followed, winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, as well as for Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Edi—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Wow this is going to take all day, isn't it. Anyway. Hans Zimmer's score left a huge mark on pop culture, his infamous 

BRRRAAAAAAAM

Yes, that's what I was going to say, thank  y—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

*pinches forehead* Bro. Braam. Bro-aam. Please. Anyway the score had a sound. People liked it. It sounded like someone going "BRAAAAAMM" a bunch. The end.

...

...

That's it? You don't have anything else to add? You're just gonne be quiet n—

BRRRAAAAAAAM

That's what I thought. 

 

 

