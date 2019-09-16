Chosen One of the Day: Britney Spears, queen of the dystopia

In 2005, a movie version of Aeon Flux was released starring Charlize Theron. The film was a critical and commercial flop, unable to recoup its $65 million budget. According to director Karyn Kusama, upon completion, the film was taken over by the studio and ultimately edited to the point of ruin. That's likely very true, but I also have one big note: it should have starred Britney Spears, who has dedicated most of her music video career to being the Aeon Flux/Atomic Blonde mashup we need and deserve.

Am I saying Charlize is trying to be Britney? Yes. We all are. I don't blame her.

Starting with "Toxic," Spears has made multiple videos utilizing this superhero-spy character. She's a hero and icon who destroys men with her kisses, potions, and at one point, really successful bed-making.

She also took the character into the anime world for "Break the Ice." Destroying men ACROSS ALL MEDIUMS.

"Til the World Ends" then is their culmination, wherein she will fight no more forever and will instead dance into dust, or perhaps a prequel, in which she dances the world away and then knows her true mission: fancy misandry.

Either way, when the end times come, we'll be dancing with Britney.