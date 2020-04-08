Latest Stories

Pull List Hugo awards
Tag: Comics
The Pull List: Comic shop database arises with new comics on hold. Also Hugo picks!
jupiter hero
Tag: Science
NASA releases stunning Juno image starring the hypnotic swirls of Jupiter
Matt Medney and Brendan Columbus - Heavy Metal
Tag: Comics
Heavy Metal announces comic & film plans for Brendan Columbus' Savage Circus (Exclusive)
Space Force
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Steve Carell's Space Force launches first look; Harry and the Wrinklies film; Sony kids
Finn Adventure Time hero
More info i
Credit: Cartoon Network
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Buff Baby Finn on Adventure Time

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Apr 8, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Batman: The Brave and the Bold - "The Masks of Matches Malone!" / Credit: Warner Bros A binge guide for the animated appearances of Poison Ivy
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Right now, Animal Crossing escapism is keeping me sane
Snowpiercer How children are used as a commodity in Snowpiercer

Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time is a series full of whimsy, heart, humor, and some truly, truly inspired music. Early on in the series, there’s an episode where our heroes, Jake-the-Dog and Finn-the-Human, have to save their friend Marceline-the-Vampire from an evil ex-boyfriend and a sleeping spell. 

This episode’s largely kind of a heartbreaker and gives us insight into Marceline’s past, but in true Adventure Time fashion, we couldn’t get there without a few detours. There’s memory walking, and a friend who is so deep into a misguided belief that you have to straight-up pull her into your own brain — pretty par for the course for Finn and Jake, to be honest. 

Marceline is walking through the hallways of Finn’s brain place when she comes upon a door, slightly ajar. She peeks inside. 

I’m a buff baby who can dance like a man, Marceline hears just before a very pure sight enters her vision. 

It’s Baby Finn, glad in his hood and a diaper, in a bathroom, standing on a clothes hamper so he can see himself, dancing and singing. His lil' tater tot bod is doing the most, I can shake-a my fanny, I can shake-a my can

I’m a tough tootin’ baby, I can puncha your buns. He’s sort of doing 60’s dance, the monkey here? 

He reiterates, Punch all your buns, I can punch all your buns. 

And now, for the grand finale, If you’re an evil witch, I will punch you for fun! 

Would that we all had such commitment to the fight of good over evil. … And that much rhythm as a toddler. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Batman: The Brave and the Bold - "The Masks of Matches Malone!" / Credit: Warner Bros A binge guide for the animated appearances of Poison Ivy
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Right now, Animal Crossing escapism is keeping me sane
Snowpiercer How children are used as a commodity in Snowpiercer
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Adventure Time

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker