Latest Stories

Dune Josh Brolin Timothee Chalamet
Tag: Movies
Denis Villeneuve spent over a year designing 'every little detail' of sandworms for his big budget Dune
Upload 1
Tag: TV
The Good Place is the afterlife we want, but Upload is the glitchy afterlife we deserve
Important Toy New
Tag: Features
Back to the Future toys take all the gigawatts while Joker takes all your money
Patrick Stewart Star Trek Picard
Tag: TV
Patrick Stewart learned Picard's big twist ending by accident, with hilarious results
calcifer howl's moving castle
More info i
Credit: Studio Ghibli 
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
May 14, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Howl's Moving Castle
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Back to the Future - Marty and George The star signs of Back to the Future
Horror scene Finding comfort in horror
Captain Marvel Vol. 8 #8 5 superhero stories for cat people

Home is where the hearth is, and if that hearth is inhabited by a tiny, saucy fire demon who makes possibly the most delicious looking breakfast in all of animation, then home is doubly where the hearth is. 

In Howl’s Moving Castle, the Studio Ghibli movie very loosely based on Dianna Wynne Jones’ novel of the same name, Calcifer is a fire demon with a mysterious connection to Howl. You might call them frenemies for part of the film, but he loves his ole, angsty wizard pal. And you know what? We love Calcifer! 

Calcifer Howl's Moving Castle 2

Credit: Studio Ghibli 

Whether he’s being voiced in English by Billy Crystal or in Japanese by Tatsuya Gashuin he is a loud, excitable, adorable lil' dude who all but melts his way into our hearts. When he first meets Sophie, he immediately tries to set up a deal with her behind Howl’s back to help her break her own curse — and while this sounds serious, ol’ Cal never truly goes against Howl. It’s because of him that the castle moves at all, and it’s because of him that both Howl and Sophie are saved at various points in the movie.

Calcifer’s all heat with no burn. He’s just a scamp! And he’s SO DANG CUTE. I love your spark, buddy! 

calcifer howl's moving castle

Credit: Studio Ghibli 

Anyway, where can I get some of that bacon? 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Back to the Future - Marty and George The star signs of Back to the Future
Horror scene Finding comfort in horror
Captain Marvel Vol. 8 #8 5 superhero stories for cat people
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Howl's Moving Castle

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker