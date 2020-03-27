Latest Stories

FWOG_article_generic
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Carlos
Hereditary Toni Collette
Tag: Movies
Quarantined friends re-create Toni Collette's dinner meltdown from Hereditary
Captain America Beard Eulogy Hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Captain America walking in Infinity War
AC Hero
Tag: TV
Peek behind the cyberpunk curtain in Titan Books' Altered Carbon: The Art And Making Of The Series
Captain America Beard Eulogy Hero
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Captain America walking in Infinity War

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Mar 27, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Carlos
Jadzia Dax Jadzia Dax, Deep Space Nine, and an early sci-fi trans allegory handled with respect
Yetide Badaki Grrltalk GRRLTalk: Yetide Badaki

The themes of our Chosen Ones the Day of late have been escapism and joy, nostalgia, comfort, and today I’d like to add: mmmMMMmmm. In Infinity War (a movie that came out two years ago, can you believe it? What even is time?) Steve Rogers has a lot going for him. OK, mostly it’s the beard

Well, OK, also it’s the attitude. The scene where he finally enters from the shadow to immediately kick some alien ass might be cinematic perfection. 

 

Chris Evans Infinity War

Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

But it’s what happens after the fight that we can look to today. Steve Rogers walks. I mean. He walks. Look at him walk so well. He walks with purpose. He walks with style. His sleeves are rolled up onto his forearms, his hair is mussed just so, his beard is, well, you see it. His hips are moving and if his gaze is any indication, he’s got the D. Determination. 

Chris Evans Infinity War 2 walking

Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

You’ll notice I’ve not yet mentioned the shoulders, they are definitely there. In front of our faces. Existing really well. 

Maybe it’s that this sequence is all of 1.9 seconds long, and nowadays drowning myself in a 1.9 second long gif is an ideal way to go. But I like to think that it’s Steve Rogers and his “I clearly can get sh*t done” walk that’s giving us the real joie de vivre here. We salute you and your walk, Cap. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Carlos
Jadzia Dax Jadzia Dax, Deep Space Nine, and an early sci-fi trans allegory handled with respect
Yetide Badaki Grrltalk GRRLTalk: Yetide Badaki
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker