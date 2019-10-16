Latest Stories

Dr. Manhattan
Science Behind the Fiction: Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan's real nuclear potential
Here's to the lady Satanists of horror
Debate Club: The 5 best Stephen King films of the 21st century
The Man in the High Castle: The battle for the multiverse begins in final season trailer
Credit: Miramax
Chosen One of the Day: Carrie Fisher as the nun in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 16, 2019
On this week's Strong Female Characters, we basically just spend the entire episode gushing about how much we love Carrie Fisher. Tbh, that could be the whole podcast as far as I'm concerned. But at one point we stop to discuss her non-Leia roles (including a lengthy discussion of When Harry Met Sally, honestly a role that is equal to Leia in terms of importance to me, personally) and were blessed with the memory of one very brief, very glorious appearance: as a nun in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is a very silly movie and I love it very much and also there's a monkey. It features an incredible cavalcade of cameos, most especially Mark Hamill as a supervillain called C*cknocker, and two perfect cameos right in a row: first, George Carlin as a hitchhiker that teaches our manboy heroes about "the book," meaning the rule of hitchhiking that involves performing oral sex on whoever gives you a ride, then Carrie Fisher as a nun who lives her life by "the book," obviously the other book, but Jay is a human cartoon character and also dumb and horny so things go as expected.

Our once and eternal Space Mom plays the whole scene perfectly. A gentle, calming presence both leaning into the entendre while believably not intending to. If I'd had a Carrie Fisher nun, maybe I'd still be Catholic. Instead I worship at the altar of Carrie Fisher, Space Mom and General and Anti-Automotive-Oral Champion because she knows road safety is critical and frankly the angles seem challenging at best for highways. A hero.

