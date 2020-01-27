Chosen One of the Day: Chidi Anagonye, FANGRRL

We love Chidi Anagonye, our sweet chili baby. We love his nerdiness, his indecisiveness, his secretly jacked bod, and his adoration for Eleanor and his friends. But last week, we got the full FANGRRL SQUEE. SQUEE-DI ANAGONYE. And we learned we could love him even more.

Credit: NBC

Faced with the very possibility of meeting Hypatia of Alexandria (Lisa Kudrow in a PERFECT cameo) Chidi screams like me at 14 before seeing the Backstreet Boys for the second time, planning his important questions for her (like "Why?" and also "How?"). Hypatia isn't exactly what he expected — for one thing she's not Trinity from The Matrix and also she's somewhat of a milkshake zombie wearing a Jags jersey (BORTLES!) who's all caught up on Earth culture like "Gangnam Style." But she's also still one of the smartest people who ever lived, telling them (after a few failed milkshake-induced attempts) that the Good Place is a MESS.

Never meet your heroes; they might tell you paradise sucks.