Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Daenerys
Tag: Fangrrls
Celebrating the sci-fi/fantasy nominees ahead of the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards
Captain Jack Harkness, Doctor Who
Tag: TV
Doctor Who's John Barrowman details his Captain Jack return and finally addresses old rumors
resistance-kaz-and-yeager
Tag: Fangrrls
Star Wars: Resistance closes with an epic series finale
Crisis on Infinite Earths
Tag: TV
Crisis is over. Here are 10 things we want to see next in the Arrowverse
chidi-fangrrl
More info i
Credit: NBC
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Chidi Anagonye, FANGRRL

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jan 27, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Game of Thrones Daenerys Celebrating the sci-fi/fantasy nominees ahead of the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards
resistance-kaz-and-yeager Star Wars: Resistance closes with an epic series finale
doctor-who-judoon Doctor Who, 'Fugitive of the Judoon': Holy what

We love Chidi Anagonye, our sweet chili baby. We love his nerdiness, his indecisiveness, his secretly jacked bod, and his adoration for Eleanor and his friends. But last week, we got the full FANGRRL SQUEE. SQUEE-DI ANAGONYE. And we learned we could love him even more.

chidi-beat-up

Credit: NBC

Faced with the very possibility of meeting Hypatia of Alexandria (Lisa Kudrow in a PERFECT cameo) Chidi screams like me at 14 before seeing the Backstreet Boys for the second time, planning his important questions for her (like "Why?" and also "How?"). Hypatia isn't exactly what he expected — for one thing she's not Trinity from The Matrix and also she's somewhat of a milkshake zombie wearing a Jags jersey (BORTLES!) who's all caught up on Earth culture like "Gangnam Style." But she's also still one of the smartest people who ever lived, telling them (after a few failed milkshake-induced attempts) that the Good Place is a MESS.

Never meet your heroes; they might tell you paradise sucks.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Game of Thrones Daenerys Celebrating the sci-fi/fantasy nominees ahead of the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards
resistance-kaz-and-yeager Star Wars: Resistance closes with an epic series finale
doctor-who-judoon Doctor Who, 'Fugitive of the Judoon': Holy what
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Good Place

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker