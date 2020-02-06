Latest Stories

the-good-place-finale-eleanor
Tag: Fangrrls
The Good Place, BoJack Horseman, and the perfect character arc
Pixar Onward
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Pixar's Onward conjures featurette; The Vast of Night abducts trailer; more
The Matrix Reloaded
Tag: Movies
Whoa! Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss plug into the Matrix 4 as shoot kicks off in San Francisco
Kirk Fu Hero
Tag: Movies
Master the captain's martial arts moves in new Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manual
Chopper Star Wars Rebels hero
More info i
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Chopper from Star Wars Rebels

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 6, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
the-good-place-finale-eleanor The Good Place, BoJack Horseman, and the perfect character arc
Birds of Prey What the cast of Birds of Prey is excited for you to see
February 2020 SFF romance recs Eight sci-fi and fantasy romance recs to thaw that February chill

It used to be that you could reliably say that R2-D2 was the most sh*t-talking, no-sh*t-taking droid there was in the Star Wars universe. That was before Dave Filoni's critically acclaimed Star Wars Rebels series existed, because in that series, he gave us the gift of Chopper. 

Chopper, or Chop to his family, is the best, most cantankerous droid there is. I love R2, but did he ever push a droid out of a flying vehicle to certain death because how dare his family consider getting another droid?! (It was fine, it's still a cartoon, don't worry. But Chopper didn't know that. Chopper takes no prisoners.) 

Chopper Star Wars Rebels 2

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Much like many other droids, we can't understand Chopper, but we can understand Chopper if you get my drift. 

Like here? It's "Hey. Hey. Hey. Hey. Hey. Hey." I can feel that in my bones. 

Chopper Star Wars Rebels 1

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Chopper was, of course, viciously loyal to his found family — and I do mean viciously loyal. We've seen him remorselessly kill Trooper after Trooper whenever the Ghost crew was threatened. After the series finale, we found out that Dave Filoni himself voiced the angry little rat bastard, and honestly that makes me love Chop even more. 

So, if we have two wishes (because the first would obviously be a buddy-cop movie starring Ahsoka and Sabine on their way to find Ezra), please bring back Chopper, Dave Filoni. We miss him. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
the-good-place-finale-eleanor The Good Place, BoJack Horseman, and the perfect character arc
Birds of Prey What the cast of Birds of Prey is excited for you to see
February 2020 SFF romance recs Eight sci-fi and fantasy romance recs to thaw that February chill
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars Rebels

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker