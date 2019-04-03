Chosen One of the Day: Clint Barton's whole deal in that Avengers: Endgame teaser

Look, I'm not going to tell anyone how to grieve or deal with trauma. But Clint Barton is not handling this well.

In the various teasers and trailers for Avengers: Endgame, everyone is experiencing varying degrees of Not Great. That makes sense. Half their friends and family members went poof-bye-snap-a-lap. So we totally understand doing the big life change thing of Steve's grief shaving (sniffle), Tash letting the bleach job grow out and being too depressed to go to Walgreens and get some red Nutrisse, and even Rhodey clearly going all in on golf shirts. But our boy Clint took things to another level by changing his name to Ronin, getting a full sleeve tattoo, dabbling in some serious cultural appropriation ("Yes, I too am much like a Japanese warrior, me, Clint Barton, hello") and apparently joining Panic! at the Disco.

Video of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame | Special Look

Buddy. Linda Cardellini could not possibly have wanted this for you and she has historically questionable taste in dudes.

Also, that means we're going to have both a Ronin and a Ronan in this movie. We're going to have to call them Ronin B. and Ronan (the) A. It's like a third grade classroom up in here.