Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Discomplicated
Tag: Videos
WATCH: We explain Game of Thrones' Prince That Was Promised
Evan Peters
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Evan Peters not returning to American Horror Story; new Netflix horror; more
Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
People are trying to sell Avengers: Endgame tickets for hundreds of dollars on eBay
Debate Clube Burton Movies
Tag: Movies
Debate Club: Tim Burton's 5 best movies, post-Batman
clint-ronin
More info i
Marvel/Disney

Chosen One of the Day: Clint Barton's whole deal in that Avengers: Endgame teaser

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 3, 2019

Look, I'm not going to tell anyone how to grieve or deal with trauma. But Clint Barton is not handling this well.

In the various teasers and trailers for Avengers: Endgame, everyone is experiencing varying degrees of Not Great. That makes sense. Half their friends and family members went poof-bye-snap-a-lap. So we totally understand doing the big life change thing of Steve's grief shaving (sniffle), Tash letting the bleach job grow out and being too depressed to go to Walgreens and get some red Nutrisse, and even Rhodey clearly going all in on golf shirts. But our boy Clint took things to another level by changing his name to Ronin, getting a full sleeve tattoo, dabbling in some serious cultural appropriation ("Yes, I too am much like a Japanese warrior, me, Clint Barton, hello") and apparently joining Panic! at the Disco. 

Buddy. Linda Cardellini could not possibly have wanted this for you and she has historically questionable taste in dudes. 

Also, that means we're going to have both a Ronin and a Ronan in this movie. We're going to have to call them Ronin B. and Ronan (the) A. It's like a third grade classroom up in here. 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: