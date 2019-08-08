Latest Stories

The-Handmaids-Tale-Season-3
Tag: Fangrrls
The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Sacrifice' sets up an explosive finale
avengers-assemble-tv-spot-hulk
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame directors say some huge Easter eggs still haven't been found
NASA image of Mars
Tag: Science
Deep space travel could mess with your head—literally, your brain
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Tag: Movies
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark delivers monsters and moral messages, critics say
cool-spot
More info i
Credit: Virgin Games
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games

Chosen One of the Day: Cool Spot

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Aug 8, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The-Handmaids-Tale-Season-3 The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Sacrifice' sets up an explosive finale
Screen Shot 2019-08-03 at 7.46.09 PM The irony of Amazon's The Boys
The Incredible Shrinking Wknd 2 The Incredible Shrinking Wknd uses time loops to explore being a woman-child

Maybe your favorite video game growing up was an adventure game filled with action. Maybe it was a story-focused RPG steeped in fantasy. Maybe it was a sports game putting you in the field in front of throngs of fans.

Mine followed a sentient soda logo as it hung out at the beach and stole hermit crab shells. 

More Chosen One of The Day

Dear White People Handmaid's Tale
Chosen One of the Day: The Handmaid’s Tale satire in Dear White People
Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_The_Next_Mutation
Chosen One of the Day: Venus the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Cool Spot was a game released by Virgin for Sega Genesis and SNES that followed the 7-Up mascot as it...did...things...on a beach.

Its mission was clear.

cool-spot-map

Credit: Virgin Games

Playing as the titular Cool Spot, you had to collect other spots which were much like you, the Cool Spot, but decidedly less cool (where are their white mime gloves? THAT SH*T IS COOL) and thus merely Spot. You had to free other Cool Spots from Cool Prison floating in Cool Time and Space and also at one point you're trapped in a giant 7-Up bottle and have to rely on air bubbles to get out like Charlie and Grandpa Joe burping their way down from Fizzy Lifting Drink. It's hella chill.

cool-spot

Credit: Virgin Games

Also did you know that under their shells hermit crabs wear boxer shorts? It's true. I saw it in a nature documentary. A nature documentary called Cool Spot.

cool-spot-crab

Credit: Virgin Games

Ah the '90s: a magical time when children needed to be protected from potential tiny crab dongs but soda logos and blue hedgehogs could be as nude as the day is long. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The-Handmaids-Tale-Season-3 The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Sacrifice' sets up an explosive finale
Screen Shot 2019-08-03 at 7.46.09 PM The irony of Amazon's The Boys
The Incredible Shrinking Wknd 2 The Incredible Shrinking Wknd uses time loops to explore being a woman-child
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: SNES

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: