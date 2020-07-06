Latest Stories

Warrior Nun
Tag: Fangrrls
The cast of Warrior Nun talks sisterhood, stunts, and surprise twists in Season 1
Dragon_Con
Tag: News
Dragon Con cancels 2020 in-person event, aims for virtual convention instead
Stargirl
Tag: TV
Stargirl renewed for a second season on The CW, not DC Universe
Transformers: War For Cybertron: Siege poster
Tag: TV
Transformers: War for Cybertron brings on the anime Allspark mayhem with trailer & premiere date
TrOS D-O BB8
More info i
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: D-O, the most polite droid

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jul 6, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Warrior Nun The cast of Warrior Nun talks sisterhood, stunts, and surprise twists in Season 1
Gay Comix #1, cover art by Rand Holmes Gay Comix History with Andy Mangels
mixed-vegetables-wet-hot-american-summer Chosen One of the Day: Mitch, the can of vegetables from Wet Hot American Summer

There’s a lot happening in The Rise of Skywalker — new characters, new planets, new droids. You all know I love a droid! TRoS gives us one of my favorite new lil dudes, D-O. 

We first meet D-O in an abandoned ship on Pasaana, and he’s so cute! Look at his little cone-head, his little wheel. When BB-8 reactivates him, he takes a second to get oriented, and then “H-hello.” He stammers a little, and there’s a nervousness about him. 

When he and BB zoom around the corner to meet the rest of the crew, as the resident droid-enthusiast, Rey reaches forward to — well, I’m not sure what, exactly. Shake his nose? 
But D-O pulls back and says, “No, thank you.” Same, D-O. Don’t touch me, anyone. D-O is all about the social distance and I respect that. (Granted, in this case, it’s less because of a pandemic and more because someone mistreated him. How dare.) 

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D-O droid 1

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

All D-O needed was a little softness and a quick squeaky wheel fix, and then he could run circles around BB-8 and say hello to giant horse-aliens! 

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D-O droid 2

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Warrior Nun The cast of Warrior Nun talks sisterhood, stunts, and surprise twists in Season 1
Gay Comix #1, cover art by Rand Holmes Gay Comix History with Andy Mangels
mixed-vegetables-wet-hot-american-summer Chosen One of the Day: Mitch, the can of vegetables from Wet Hot American Summer
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker