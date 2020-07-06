Chosen One of the Day: D-O, the most polite droid

There’s a lot happening in The Rise of Skywalker — new characters, new planets, new droids. You all know I love a droid! TRoS gives us one of my favorite new lil dudes, D-O.

We first meet D-O in an abandoned ship on Pasaana, and he’s so cute! Look at his little cone-head, his little wheel. When BB-8 reactivates him, he takes a second to get oriented, and then “H-hello.” He stammers a little, and there’s a nervousness about him.

When he and BB zoom around the corner to meet the rest of the crew, as the resident droid-enthusiast, Rey reaches forward to — well, I’m not sure what, exactly. Shake his nose?

But D-O pulls back and says, “No, thank you.” Same, D-O. Don’t touch me, anyone. D-O is all about the social distance and I respect that. (Granted, in this case, it’s less because of a pandemic and more because someone mistreated him. How dare.)

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

All D-O needed was a little softness and a quick squeaky wheel fix, and then he could run circles around BB-8 and say hello to giant horse-aliens!