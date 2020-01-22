Chosen One of the Day: David Ryder (aka Blast Hardcheese) from Space Mutiny

Look, if we're being honest, I had to search to see if I'd done this one. And, trust me, it wasn't easy. For Space Mutiny's David Ryder, the subject of Mystery Science Theater 3000 Episode 820, is a man of many times. Courtesy of my long-time favorite website MST3Kinfo.com, here is the full list of names by which you might better know David Ryder:

Slab Bulkhead

Fridge Largemeat

Punt Speedchunk

Butch Deadlift

Bold Bigflank

Splint Chesthair

Flint Ironstag

Bolt Vanderhuge

Thick McRunfast

Blast Hardcheese

Buff Drinklots

Trunk Slamchest

Fist Rockbone

Stump Beefknob

Smash Lampjaw

Punch Rockgroin

Buck Plankchest

Stump Chunkman

Dirk Hardpec

Rip Steakface

Slate Slabrock

Crud Bonemeal

Brick Hardmeat

Whip Slagcheek

Punch Side-iron

Gristle McThornbody

Slate Fistcrunch

Buff Hardback

Blast Thickneck

Crunch Buttsteak

Slab Squatthrust

Lump Beefbroth

Touch Rustrod

Reef Blastbody

Big McLargehuge

Smoke Manmuscle

Beat Punchbeef

Hack Blowfist

Roll Fizzlebeef

And, of course, Bob Johnson.

And on any given day, I might have used one of those names. There's no way to tell. It's like Sliding Doors but with Beef Chonkboy in a D-grade sci-fi flick.

But David Ryder is MORE. I mean, he's not. Forget I said that. But Reb Brown who played the character, is married to his co-star Cisse Cameron who played Debbie Reynolds Lea so this movie at the very least portrays LOVE. SPACE LOVE.

Forget love though. You came here for Pork Jackknife. Quads O'Glutesweat. Shred McDeltoid. And it's what he deserves. But now he's gotta go. BYE, OX BULKHAMMER!