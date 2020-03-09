Chosen One of the Day: Diego Luna’s faux obsession with Jabba the Hutt

Latest Stories

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Mar 9, 2020
Back in 2016 — oh my God, remember 2016??? Were we ever so young — Disney released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story into theaters. But there was an even bigger story behind that story, if the press tour was to be believed. A bigger, green mob boss of a story. Jabba the Hutt. (Pronounced throughout as Yabba, in keeping with the Spanish dub of Star Wars according to Diego Luna.) 

Diego Luna was obsessed with Jabba’s “texture." Pause while I shiver in disgust. 

“The texture of Jabba is something I need to discover,” Diego says, the disconcerting nature of his words amplified by the stark white backdrop behind him. 

But last night, on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Luna had a bone to pick with all of us in entertainment. 

“You say one thing and it haunts you. Forever,” he replies when Jimmy brought up the big-green-Hutt in the room. 

They confronted Luna with a short medley of his greatest hits: Jabba’s texture, Jabba’s belly, I want to touch it, etc. 

“That was one interview!” Why did Diego Luna’s publicist not prepare him for Star Wars fans? “I was asked, and asked, and asked about Jabba and suddenly it started to feel like I was in love with Jabba. And it’s not — I’m sorry!” 

Diego Luna on Jimmy Fallon Jabba

Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

So friends, let’s quit giving Diego Luna Jabbas for his birthday. Unless it’s a baby Jabba. Stinky, I guess, he’d be OK with. 

