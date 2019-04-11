Chosen One of the Day: Doc Ock, star of Fiddler on the Roof

Alfred Molina is a well-respected, award-winning actor of film and stage. Remember that second big, it will be important soon. In 2004, Molina took on the role that would be one of his most iconic—Doctor Otto Octavius—in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Molina’s Doc Ock is arguably one of the reasons that film has held up so well in the fifteen years since its release. He’s compelling, but angry, you feel for him while still hoping that Spidey will take him down.

Recently, a video resurfaced of Molina on the set of this, one of the original, prestige superhero movies. What is he doing in the video you might ask? Well, let’s take a look.

We go from Doc Ock to Tevye in Doc Ock cosplay. Or Doc Ock rehearsing for a role in the Queens Community Theater rendition of Fiddler on the Roof. I’m leaning towards the latter with how on beat his pincers are, to be honest. And the pure joy with which he shouts "Oy!" at the end. This is a man made for the theater. Think about all the crime that wouldn’t have happened if Otto had just gotten the big role he deserved. Imagine.