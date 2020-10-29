Chosen One of the Day: Dogs dressed as our favorite characters

All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and I can’t wait to experience it by sitting inside and not talking to any strangers or neighbors or friends outside of my immediate family. I will look at absolutely no children in cute costumes, I will not give anyone candy. But you know what I will do? I will look at pictures of dogs in costumes all day long.

What can a picture of a dog dressed as a favorite superhero, or campy horror movie monster, or cartoon character not do for our spirits? It will raise them like the dead rise to dance in graveyards on October 31st — the monster mash, graveyard smash, etc, if you will.

Anyway, dogs in costume, let’s get into it. Let’s feel a little serotonin on this horrible Thursday morning of the trash that is 2020.

This little dude is dressed up as the sea anemo-nemo-nemone from Finding Nemo. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Credit: Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk? More like Mark Fluffalo as the Hulk.

Credit: Getty Images



Quite a few superpups on the premises, and you know what? I’m not mad about it.

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

But you know Diana has to represent, too.

Credit: Getty Images

And OK, not a dog, but this little bunny-Robin is cute!!!!

Credit: Getty Images

I just rewatched Coco, so yes, I am being emotionally compromised by this pug dressed as grandma Coco.

Credit: Getty Images

This Yoda definitely lives on Dogobah.

Credit: Getty Images



And lastly, because I cannot believe I didn’t see a single Spider-Dog, here’s my Spider-Dog, Darcy.

Credit: Preeti Chhibber

Happy Halloween! Spend it with your pet!