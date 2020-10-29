Halloween Dog 9
More info i
Credit: Getty Images
Tag: Fangrrls

Chosen One of the Day: Dogs dressed as our favorite characters

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 29, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT (Updated)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Dogs
Tag: Halloween
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Boulet Brothers How The Boulet Brothers created a Halloween Dragula special during a pandemic
The Boys Season 2 Halloween at home pop culture costume choices, from Birds of Prey to The Boys
Star Trek: Discovery The crew goes home in the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery

All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and I can’t wait to experience it by sitting inside and not talking to any strangers or neighbors or friends outside of my immediate family. I will look at absolutely no children in cute costumes, I will not give anyone candy. But you know what I will do? I will look at pictures of dogs in costumes all day long. 

What can a picture of a dog dressed as a favorite superhero, or campy horror movie monster,  or cartoon character not do for our spirits? It will raise them like the dead rise to dance in graveyards on October 31st — the monster mash, graveyard smash, etc, if you will. 

Anyway, dogs in costume, let’s get into it. Let’s feel a little serotonin on this horrible Thursday morning of the trash that is 2020.

This little dude is dressed up as the sea anemo-nemo-nemone from Finding Nemo. I’m not crying, you’re crying.  

Halloween Dog 11

Credit: Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk? More like Mark Fluffalo as the Hulk.

Halloween Dog 10

Credit: Getty Images


Quite a few superpups on the premises, and you know what? I’m not mad about it. 

Halloween Dog 1

Credit: Getty Images

 

Halloween Dog 8

Credit: Getty Images

 

Halloween Dog 7

Credit: Getty Images

 

Halloween Dog 5

Credit: Getty Images

But you know Diana has to represent, too. 

Halloween Dog 6

Credit: Getty Images

And OK, not a dog, but this little bunny-Robin is cute!!!!

Halloween Rabbit 4

Credit: Getty Images

 I just rewatched Coco, so yes, I am being emotionally compromised by this pug dressed as grandma Coco. 

Halloween Dog 3

Credit: Getty Images

This Yoda definitely lives on Dogobah

Halloween Dog 2

Credit: Getty Images


And lastly, because I cannot believe I didn’t see a single Spider-Dog, here’s my Spider-Dog, Darcy. 

Darcy Spider-Man dog.JPG

Credit: Preeti Chhibber

Happy Halloween! Spend it with your pet! 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Boulet Brothers How The Boulet Brothers created a Halloween Dragula special during a pandemic
The Boys Season 2 Halloween at home pop culture costume choices, from Birds of Prey to The Boys
Star Trek: Discovery The crew goes home in the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Dogs
Tag: Halloween

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker