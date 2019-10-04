Latest Stories

SYFY WIRE spawns new documentary on Todd McFarlane and his rich legacy
Who Won the Week Episode 200: Birds of Prey, Joker, Raising Dion (and a little NYCC)
NYCC 2019: The Midnight Society officially reforms at Nick's Are You Afraid of the Dark? panel
Things get dark in the Season 3 trailer for Marvel's Runaways
Credit: Paramount
Chosen One of the Day: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the Pendari champion on Star Trek: Voyager

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 4, 2019
All beloved genre series contain at least one episode almost unilaterally reviled by fans. In Star Trek: Voyager, it's the Season 6 episode "Tsunkatse," a sweeps-week episode that featured a crossover with WWF Smackdown. "But...why?" you ask. Because it was 2000, is the only answer I can give you. It was a very weird time. After Y2K everyone was all, "WE HAVE CHEATED DEATH AND ARE NOW INVINCIBLE" and spent that sense of invincibility doing stuff like crossing over Voyager with Smackdown

But the episode did give us one precious thing: a very, very early performance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, only his third onscreen acting role and a year before his first film, The Mummy Returns. In the episode, Seven of Nine gets blackmailed into fighting in an arena match. Her opponent? A Pendari man who does the eyebrow thing and throws Seven down with the "Rock Bottom." So essentially, he's The Rock but with a bigger forehead. Also, he's dressed like this:

the-rock-voyager

Credit: Paramount

I mean those suspenders don't seem to be especially useful for anything beyond preventing one's opponent from engaging in "purple nurples" but the pants are definitely from Buffy Summers' wardrobe (maybe that's what inspired UPN to pick up Buffy the Vampire Slayer — leather pant synergy) and his cuff bracelets are very on-trend with the then-dawning emo-pop-punk aesthetic.

Dwayne Johnson: Actor. Trendsetter. Nipple coverer.

