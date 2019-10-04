Chosen One of the Day: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the Pendari champion on Star Trek: Voyager

All beloved genre series contain at least one episode almost unilaterally reviled by fans. In Star Trek: Voyager, it's the Season 6 episode "Tsunkatse," a sweeps-week episode that featured a crossover with WWF Smackdown. "But...why?" you ask. Because it was 2000, is the only answer I can give you. It was a very weird time. After Y2K everyone was all, "WE HAVE CHEATED DEATH AND ARE NOW INVINCIBLE" and spent that sense of invincibility doing stuff like crossing over Voyager with Smackdown.

But the episode did give us one precious thing: a very, very early performance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, only his third onscreen acting role and a year before his first film, The Mummy Returns. In the episode, Seven of Nine gets blackmailed into fighting in an arena match. Her opponent? A Pendari man who does the eyebrow thing and throws Seven down with the "Rock Bottom." So essentially, he's The Rock but with a bigger forehead. Also, he's dressed like this:

Credit: Paramount

I mean those suspenders don't seem to be especially useful for anything beyond preventing one's opponent from engaging in "purple nurples" but the pants are definitely from Buffy Summers' wardrobe (maybe that's what inspired UPN to pick up Buffy the Vampire Slayer — leather pant synergy) and his cuff bracelets are very on-trend with the then-dawning emo-pop-punk aesthetic.

Dwayne Johnson: Actor. Trendsetter. Nipple coverer.