Everything You Didn't Know About Street Fighter Hero
A beast born of genius? Everything you didn't know about Street Fighter: The Movie
Ad Astra
Will commercial space flight be like Ad Astra? We went to a flight base to check it out
WIRE Buzz: Universal sets Kirkman's 'Stealth' comic for movie; The Outsider reviews; more
Margot Robbie Birds of Prey
Look out, Joker: Birds of Prey becomes first mainstream DCEU film to land R-rating
watchmen-eggs
Credit: HBO
Chosen One of the Day: Eggs, the real hero of Watchmen

Courtney Enlow
Dec 18, 2019
Ally McBeal was ahead of its time in depicting women's inner fantasy life
The ten best capes of the decade
The one with Star Wars [Strong Female Characters #68]

Watchmen ended this week and was an utterly perfect season of television, featuring flawless performances, exceptional storytelling, and unpredictable and stunning visuals.

Also, eggs. Important, critical, day-saving eggs. The Incredible, Edible Egg was more than an ad slogan. It's a crucial plot device.

im-hungry

Credit: HBO

Same, Doc, same!

Much as eggs can be used in dishes ranging from fried rice to frittatas to fluffy baked goods, eggs on Watchmen are used for romantic flirty moments in one of the best love stories ever committed to television, game-changing revelations, and waffles.

waffles-watchmen

Credit: HBO

Angela is not here for eggs right now. BUT THE EGGS ARE HERE FOR HER.

Cheers to 2019's best deus eggs machina. *ducks while readers throw eggs at her for that joke*

