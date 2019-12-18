Chosen One of the Day: Eggs, the real hero of Watchmen

Watchmen ended this week and was an utterly perfect season of television, featuring flawless performances, exceptional storytelling, and unpredictable and stunning visuals.

Also, eggs. Important, critical, day-saving eggs. The Incredible, Edible Egg was more than an ad slogan. It's a crucial plot device.

Credit: HBO

Same, Doc, same!

Much as eggs can be used in dishes ranging from fried rice to frittatas to fluffy baked goods, eggs on Watchmen are used for romantic flirty moments in one of the best love stories ever committed to television, game-changing revelations, and waffles.

Credit: HBO

Angela is not here for eggs right now. BUT THE EGGS ARE HERE FOR HER.

Cheers to 2019's best deus eggs machina. *ducks while readers throw eggs at her for that joke*