Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
Amazon: LOTR series has ‘no timetable’; The Expanse lands this year; ‘Power’ adaptation charges up; more
Development news: Chris Pratt takes on sci-fi epic Ghost Draft, J.J. Abrams launching new series, more
Chosen One of the Day: Elsa's sensible Frozen 2 pantsuit

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Feb 13, 2019

The Frozen gang is back, and this time EVERYONE IS WEARING PANTS. PRINCESSES IN PANTS. PANT-CESSES.

You see, cold never bothered Elsa anyway, but skirts are frankly inconvenient for the major X-Games snow tricks our girl is pulling on the reg. So rather than sporting the still-stunning elegant gown (presumably made of frost, yes? I mean she made the dress with her ice powers so the dress is ice I think. I hope she's wearing nipple covers) of the first film, Frozen II's Elsa chooses HRC realness to ... fight the ocean ... I think. Look it's unclear. More like HR-Sea realness, amirite? *dodges snowball*

This is no average workplace pantsuit, mind you. This pantsuit lewk is replete with flowing fabrics, sparkles, that skirt-over-pants look that was very prominent when I was in college and regret deeply but Elsa pulls off nicely, and a collarless blazer-coat situation that any snow queen can easily take from day to night.

Let it go, and by that, I mean the idea that we can't have both style AND comfort. Go fight that ocean, Elsa! (Seriously, I think she fights the ocean in this one.)

