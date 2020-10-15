Chosen One of the Day: Ensign Boimler from Star Trek: Lower Decks

When Star Trek: Lower Decks kicked off, no one was quite sure what to expect. An adult-oriented animated show about our favorite problematic space organization? But turns out, what we got was an absurdly funny, found family sitcom with a solid heart.

Obviously, we all want to be the flawed but strong Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome). Much like our rash, beloved Starfleet captains and officers past, she’s aspirational. But if we’re all being very honest with ourselves — I mean, really honest — most of us are Brad Boimler (voiced by Jack Quaid). I don’t mean we all are obsessed with rank or rules, but who among us cannot relate to Boimler’s level of constant anxiety?

Brad Boimler is not a cool man. And that’s OK! Great, even! He’s one of us!

And he’s so consistent in how hard he tries. Whether he’s covered in hot bananas while meeting a new colleague, dictating his own very nerdy logs, or being suckled on by a giant alien milk-laden spider, Boimler tries. Or he acts like a cocky asshole and ruins everything, but again, people in glass houses (people meaning us, because we’re all also assholes, let’s be real).

Honestly, I do very much love Bradward Boimler, but I mostly wanted Boimler to be today’s chosen one because of this face:

This is the face of a man who knows he’s gone too far. He’s spilled the beans on a secret he shouldn’t have known and he had all the confidence in the world while doing it, and it immediately blew up in his face. I mean, immediately.

This is the visage of a broken brain. This is the visage of 2020. This is the visage of my heart.

Brad Boimler knows my heart.

