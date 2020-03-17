Chosen One of the Day: Frank the plant in DCU’s Harley Quinn

There’s a lot to love about DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn show: the strong, central female friendship, the very spot-on jokes, the zany cast of characters, but today I want to shine a light on Frank, voiced by JB Smoove.

Frank’s a wise-cracking, potted, mutated Venus Flytrap with eyes — and if evidence is to be believed, a butt — living with Poison Ivy.

What’s not to love about him? He’s supportive, he’s a storyteller, he’ll drive halfway across the country with his pot dealer to save his friends from certain doom. OK, so maybe he’s only across the country because he got stoned before leaving and so let his pot dealer make decisions, but who hasn’t been there before?

Frank is not afraid to tell it like it is. When Ivy’s pretending like she likes going it solo, Frank’s there to be like “Mhhmm, sure OK, but that’s because you control plants to do all the sh*t a crew would do.”

Credit: DC Universe

Let’s all be more like Frank. We’ll speak our minds but we’ll always be there for our friends.

