Chosen One of the Day: Gandalf with the assist

Apropos of nothing, HOW ABOUT SOME JOY AND UPLIFT TO START THE WEEK?

Video of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) - &quot;Forth Eorlingas&quot; scene

In The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, all seems lost in the Battle of Helm's Deep. Our heroes are ready to go out fighting. This be the hour they draw swords together. They sound the horn, and charge to certain death.

BUT THEN. "At first light, on the fifth day. At dawn, look to the east." And lo like a glowing sunlit bag of mail-in votes, Gandalf rides, with him an army of Rohirrim, joining the fight and saving the day. A true stunt queen, the Man in White knows how to make an entrance.

Credit: New Line Cinema

Save a king, ride a horse — that's what Gandalf is all about. And what a horse it was. The match game on this pair is strong. Then, they charge down toward the orcs, bathing them in light and fight alike.

LET THE SUNSHINE IN, MOFOS!

Credit: New Line Cinema

It's one of the most powerful moments in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy, nay, in all of cinema. And golly does it feel good right now.

Peek behind the curtain, it was between this and "For Frodo." AW HECK, I'm feeling generous!

Video of LOTR: The Return of the King - Charge at the Black Gate

Forth Eorlingas!