gandalf-helms-deep
More info i
Credit: New Line Cinema
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Gandalf with the assist

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Nov 9, 2020, 11:12 AM EST (Updated)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Dark Angel Dark Angel's Valarie Rae Miller on the show's fight for queer representation
The Craft Legacy Look of the Week: The magical confidence (and chokers!) of The Craft: Legacy
So I Married An Axe Murder 74 thoughts we had while watching So I Married An Axe Murderer

Apropos of nothing, HOW ABOUT SOME JOY AND UPLIFT TO START THE WEEK?

In The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, all seems lost in the Battle of Helm's Deep. Our heroes are ready to go out fighting. This be the hour they draw swords together. They sound the horn, and charge to certain death.

BUT THEN. "At first light, on the fifth day. At dawn, look to the east." And lo like a glowing sunlit bag of mail-in votes, Gandalf rides, with him an army of Rohirrim, joining the fight and saving the day. A true stunt queen, the Man in White knows how to make an entrance.

Credit: New Line Cinema

Save a king, ride a horse — that's what Gandalf is all about. And what a horse it was. The match game on this pair is strong. Then, they charge down toward the orcs, bathing them in light and fight alike. 

LET THE SUNSHINE IN, MOFOS!

Credit: New Line Cinema

It's one of the most powerful moments in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy, nay, in all of cinema. And golly does it feel good right now.

Peek behind the curtain, it was between this and "For Frodo." AW HECK, I'm feeling generous!

Forth Eorlingas!

 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Dark Angel Dark Angel's Valarie Rae Miller on the show's fight for queer representation
The Craft Legacy Look of the Week: The magical confidence (and chokers!) of The Craft: Legacy
So I Married An Axe Murder 74 thoughts we had while watching So I Married An Axe Murderer
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker