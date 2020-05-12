Chosen One of the Day: Geordi la Forge playing the lute

Let me start by saying that I do not have context for this scene. I have no idea where they are or what they’re doing, but it doesn’t matter because Worf and Geordi are in old-timey-Robin-Hood-Men-in-Tights-style outfits and Geordi is playing the lute. (I think it’s a lute.)

Geordi is playing the lute badly.

He’s just strumming along, in his argyle (?) tunic and burnt orange tights. He strums at it with a jaunty little cap on his head. When I was a wee babe, Geordi was my favorite character — I don’t know if it’s because I understood the ins and outs of his journey on the Starship Enterprise, or because Mr. LeVar Burton read to me on a daily basis when we went twice as high as a butterfly on Reading Rainbow. Either way: I loved Geordi!

… Again, I don’t remember this episode.

Now Worf … Worf here is in red-red. Red the color of someone who hates lute and Geordi’s playing. He doesn’t even say anything as he calmly takes the lute out of Geordi’s hands and smashes it against a tree. He does say “Sorry" in maybe the most hilarious delivery I’ve ever heard of the word.

Credit: CBS

Anyway, it seems like the lute might be Geordi’s pandemic podcast and Worf is all of us saying: please no, we don’t want it. Thanks.

What I do want is a full poster of Patrick Stewart in that Robin Hood getup at the end, though. Ha cha cha, etc.