Latest Stories

Mary J Blige Body Cam
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Body Cam trailer records evil; Villeneuve's Dune mines new image; '90s-era TMNT reunion
Critical Role art book: The Chronicles of Exandria - The Mighty Nein
Tag: TV
Go inside Critical Role's new art book, The Chronicles of Exandria, with the Mighty Nein's Liam O'Brien
Jennifer Connolly Snowpiercer
Tag: TV
Snowpiercer reviews pull into the station - here's what the critics are saying
Christopher Nolan
Tag: Movies
Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan try to explain Tenet, but we're still pretty confused
Geordie Lute Star Trek Hero
More info i
Credit: CBS
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Geordi la Forge playing the lute

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
May 12, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Trek
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Mirror, Mirror Cult horror classic Mirror, Mirror turns 30
Spaceship Earth Exploring the science fiction reality of Spaceship Earth with director Matt Wolf
Doctor Manhattan Watchmen HBO The equal opportunity nudity in Watchmen and The Leftovers

Let me start by saying that I do not have context for this scene. I have no idea where they are or what they’re doing, but it doesn’t matter because Worf and Geordi are in old-timey-Robin-Hood-Men-in-Tights-style outfits and Geordi is playing the lute. (I think it’s a lute.) 

Geordi is playing the lute badly. 

He’s just strumming along, in his argyle (?) tunic and burnt orange tights. He strums at it with a jaunty little cap on his head. When I was a wee babe, Geordi was my favorite character — I don’t know if it’s because I understood the ins and outs of his journey on the Starship Enterprise, or because Mr. LeVar Burton read to me on a daily basis when we went twice as high as a butterfly on Reading Rainbow. Either way: I loved Geordi! 

… Again, I don’t remember this episode. 

Now Worf … Worf here is in red-red. Red the color of someone who hates lute and Geordi’s playing. He doesn’t even say anything as he calmly takes the lute out of Geordi’s hands and smashes it against a tree. He does say “Sorry" in maybe the most hilarious delivery I’ve ever heard of the word. 

Geordie playing the lute star trek

Credit: CBS

Anyway, it seems like the lute might be Geordi’s pandemic podcast and Worf is all of us saying: please no, we don’t want it. Thanks. 

What I do want is a full poster of Patrick Stewart in that Robin Hood getup at the end, though. Ha cha cha, etc. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Mirror, Mirror Cult horror classic Mirror, Mirror turns 30
Spaceship Earth Exploring the science fiction reality of Spaceship Earth with director Matt Wolf
Doctor Manhattan Watchmen HBO The equal opportunity nudity in Watchmen and The Leftovers
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Trek

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker