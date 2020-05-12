Chosen One of the Day: Geordi la Forge playing the lute

Let me start by saying that I do not have context for this scene. I have no idea where they are or what they’re doing, but it doesn’t matter because Worf and Geordi are in old-timey-Robin-Hood-Men-in-Tights-style outfits and Geordi is playing the lute. (I think it’s a lute.)
Geordi is playing the lute badly.
He’s just strumming along, in his argyle (?) tunic and burnt orange tights. He strums at it with a jaunty little cap on his head. When I was a wee babe, Geordi was my favorite character — I don’t know if it’s because I understood the ins and outs of his journey on the Starship Enterprise, or because Mr. LeVar Burton read to me on a daily basis when we went twice as high as a butterfly on Reading Rainbow. Either way: I loved Geordi!
… Again, I don’t remember this episode.
Now Worf … Worf here is in red-red. Red the color of someone who hates lute and Geordi’s playing. He doesn’t even say anything as he calmly takes the lute out of Geordi’s hands and smashes it against a tree. He does say “Sorry" in maybe the most hilarious delivery I’ve ever heard of the word.
Anyway, it seems like the lute might be Geordi’s pandemic podcast and Worf is all of us saying: please no, we don’t want it. Thanks.
What I do want is a full poster of Patrick Stewart in that Robin Hood getup at the end, though. Ha cha cha, etc.