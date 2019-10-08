Latest Stories

Ewoks Wicket and Teek
Tag: Movies
10 fun things from the Ewok movies that should be Star Wars canon again
Zombieland2Group
Tag: Movies
Inside the Zombieland: Double Tap edit room, sequel secrets (and guts) get spilled
Daimon Hellstrom
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Marvel's Helstrom series fires up cast; Green Eggs and Ham fries up featurette; more
Black Christmas teaser poster
Tag: Fangrrls
The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]
dana-ghostbusters
More info i
Credit: Columbia Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Ghostbusters' Dana Barrett, patient neighbor

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 8, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Black Christmas teaser poster The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]
Young woman reading iPad Eight YA SFF novels to transport you this October
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Today is the birthday of Sigourney Weaver, an undisputed queen of sci-fi and fantasy. While we all have our favorite Weaver character — Ripley, Gwen DeMarco, whoever she was in Avatar because despite being a box office smash I believe no one has ever seen it except Marianne Williamson — mine is Dana Barrett from Ghostbusters. She's a single mother, a professional musician, a sassmaster of the highest order who can hold her own against Peter Venkman, and above all else, she's a really, really patient neighbor.

Louis Tully (Rick Moranis) is a lot. He's very nice and honestly incredibly helpful, albeit in a too much kind of way. I mean climbing out on the ledge and attempting to unplug Dana's cable seems excessive, but turning his TV up all the way is ingeniously annoying and weirdly kind. And that's why Dana is nice to him and gentle with his delicate a-lotness while still maintaining boundaries and knowing when to shut the door with a firm "Goodbye, Louis."

I don't know if she had any intention of attending his party with the markdown smoked salmon but it says something that she's the only non-client invited. Dana Barrett: Queen of Neighbordom. Mr. Rogers would be proud.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Black Christmas teaser poster The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]
Young woman reading iPad Eight YA SFF novels to transport you this October
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Sigourney Weaver
Sign out: