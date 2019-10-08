Chosen One of the Day: Ghostbusters' Dana Barrett, patient neighbor

Today is the birthday of Sigourney Weaver, an undisputed queen of sci-fi and fantasy. While we all have our favorite Weaver character — Ripley, Gwen DeMarco, whoever she was in Avatar because despite being a box office smash I believe no one has ever seen it except Marianne Williamson — mine is Dana Barrett from Ghostbusters. She's a single mother, a professional musician, a sassmaster of the highest order who can hold her own against Peter Venkman, and above all else, she's a really, really patient neighbor.

Louis Tully (Rick Moranis) is a lot. He's very nice and honestly incredibly helpful, albeit in a too much kind of way. I mean climbing out on the ledge and attempting to unplug Dana's cable seems excessive, but turning his TV up all the way is ingeniously annoying and weirdly kind. And that's why Dana is nice to him and gentle with his delicate a-lotness while still maintaining boundaries and knowing when to shut the door with a firm "Goodbye, Louis."

I don't know if she had any intention of attending his party with the markdown smoked salmon but it says something that she's the only non-client invited. Dana Barrett: Queen of Neighbordom. Mr. Rogers would be proud.