Latest Stories

episodeix
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: Episode IX wraps and TV spinoff rumors hit hyperdrive
Image May 2019 14
Tag: Comics
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
wynonna_earp
Tag: Fangrrls
Fans #FightForWynonna, SYFY remains committed to the show
Spectre James Bond Daniel Craig
Tag: Movies
Shatterhand: Does Cary Joji Fukunaga's James Bond 25 finally have a title?
captain-marvel-goose-poster

Chosen One of the Day: Goose The Cat from Captain Marvel

Contributed by
heatherprofilepic.jpeg
Heather Mason
Feb 22, 2019

Ever since we first heard that Captain Marvel's feline companion from the comics (where she is named Chewie) would make her way into the much-anticipated big screen version, it was obvious the cat would be a scene stealer. I mean, who doesn't love an adorable cat to join them on their adventures to save Earth? Especially one named Goose (a Top Gun homage, obviously). And now having seen the film, we can confirm that Goose the Cat gets exactly the number of "awwwww" moments you'd both expect and hope for.

Don't worry, since Captain Marvel has yet to hit theaters, we're keeping this ode to Goose spoiler-free, but the first indication that Goose is pretty awesome is that the Captain Marvel stars themselves said so in this adorable video on social media.

And it's no spoiler to say that a young Nick Fury is enamored by Goose in the film as well. LOOK AT HIM RUFFLE THAT FUR LIKE A PRO!

Goose Captain Marvel

Marvel/Disney

Goose The Cat is so popular, merch was selling before anyone had even seen the film.

Did we mention yet that Goose even has a special social media hashtag AND icon? Don't forget to use #GooseTheCat whenever possible to help those of us who need endless adorable Goose content to scroll through the weeks until Captain Marvel is out.

What we're trying to say is that even if you don't currently identify as a "cat person", you'll probably soon be proud to call yourself a "Goose The Cat person." You will be Team Goose by the end of Captain Marvel so you might as well just accept it.

Goose Captain Marvel

Marvel/Disney

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Goose the Cat

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Captain Marvel
Brie-Larson-Kong-Skull-Island
Chosen One of the Day: Carol Danvers' Top Gun aesthetic
Jessica Toomer
Sep 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Yodeling_Toy_Remote
Chosen One of the Day: That creepy yodeling mountain climber from Remote
Stephanie Williams
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Carol Danvers
Tag: Ms. Marvel
womanmagazine
Carol Danvers and the saga of WOMAN Magazine
Sara Century
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: a goofy movie
a-goofy-movie-max-forlorn
Chosen One of the Day: Max Goof, Disney's Everyteen
Clare McBride
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0