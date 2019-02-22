Chosen One of the Day: Goose The Cat from Captain Marvel

Ever since we first heard that Captain Marvel's feline companion from the comics (where she is named Chewie) would make her way into the much-anticipated big screen version, it was obvious the cat would be a scene stealer. I mean, who doesn't love an adorable cat to join them on their adventures to save Earth? Especially one named Goose (a Top Gun homage, obviously). And now having seen the film, we can confirm that Goose the Cat gets exactly the number of "awwwww" moments you'd both expect and hope for.

Don't worry, since Captain Marvel has yet to hit theaters, we're keeping this ode to Goose spoiler-free, but the first indication that Goose is pretty awesome is that the Captain Marvel stars themselves said so in this adorable video on social media.

And it's no spoiler to say that a young Nick Fury is enamored by Goose in the film as well. LOOK AT HIM RUFFLE THAT FUR LIKE A PRO!

Marvel/Disney

Goose The Cat is so popular, merch was selling before anyone had even seen the film.

Did we mention yet that Goose even has a special social media hashtag AND icon? Don't forget to use #GooseTheCat whenever possible to help those of us who need endless adorable Goose content to scroll through the weeks until Captain Marvel is out.

What we're trying to say is that even if you don't currently identify as a "cat person", you'll probably soon be proud to call yourself a "Goose The Cat person." You will be Team Goose by the end of Captain Marvel so you might as well just accept it.