Chosen One of the Day: Gudetama

Oh! To be a little lazy, tired egg yolk, with a teeny-tiny tush, always in search of the next “meh.”

Sanrio is known for its cute and sweet and friendly characters, of course — this is Hello Kitty’s house after all — but in recent years they’ve expanded. Now we have Aggretsuko who sees our inner rage and we have my absolute favorite, Gudetama!

Please say hello to Gudetama:

Video of ぐでたまアニメ 第157話 公式配信(English subtitled)

Our little sad egg yolk is maybe the cutest little anthropomorphic thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

Look. At. Their. Little. Butt.

THAT LITTLE BUTT!!!!!!!!!!!!

Gudetama’s Butt, a Haiku:

Little orange butt

So small, so cute, I'm crying

I love you, wee egg

But it’s not just Gudetama’s cute li'l butt that makes them today’s Chosen One. It’s that Gudetama makes us feel so seen. Have you ever seen a more perfect mascot for the year 2020? I mean.

Credit: Sanrio

The egg yolk is “disenchanted” with life, they are sad, they are over it, and you know what? Same. Throw me in an eggshell and let me sleep in the fridge.