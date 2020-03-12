Latest Stories

A-Force Issue 1 Marvel Comics
Credit: Warner Bros.
Chosen One of the Day: Harley Quinn's fun gun

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Mar 12, 2020
This year has been...a lot. Let's go with a lot. A Lot. But one beautiful, shining, glorious egg sandwich of a movie has easily been its best moment, and that is Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. It burst into our lives like Harley Quinn into a police station shooting non-lethal glitter bombs at men, making them do backflips. 

If you haven't seen it yet, and what are you doing with your life if not, that's literally a thing that happens. It's great. It's awesome. IT'S FUN GUN.

So. Harley Quinn shows up at the police station in a head scarf, hat, sunglasses, and accent straight out of ye olde Hollywood. "I'm here to report a terrible crime," she says, ingenue-ily. Which crime? THIS ONE.

 

harley-quinn-fun-gun

Credit: Warner Bros.

THEN. She busts out this DIY-af bean bag gun filled with glitter and pink and blue dust clouds (now THIS is a gender reveal party idea and my baby's gender would be THE GLITTER) and knocks every man in the station on his ass, over his ass, generally ass-wards. Then she just casually asks if anyone has seen Cassandra Cain. 

Waiting in line: long, tedious, boring.

Exploding men with glitter: effective, quick, clearly a better system.

harley-quinn-glitter

Credit: Warner Bros.

Harley Quinn: our most efficient anti-hero.

