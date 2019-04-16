Chosen One of the Day: Harrison Ford, our Halloween icon

Harrison Ford may have shot to stardom in a galaxy far, far away, but there’s more to the man who played Han Solo than just Star Wars. (And no, we’re not talking about his bizarrely common plane crashes or his disdain for doing promotional press.)

Ford may seem like the kind of aging curmudgeon that’s a mainstay at most family reunions, like the uncle who might regale you with wild tales of his youth if you get enough whiskey in him. But we shouldn’t be so quick to judge the old-timer because, as it turns out, Ford is the kind of guy you definitely want at your party.

If your party is a Halloween party, that is. Because no one goes harder for that most Satanic of holidays than our reckless space pirate.

Ford, along with his wife Calista Flockhart, have no shame in their costume game. The couple regularly dresses up for the holiday, attend parties with their neighbors, and, we’re assuming, dominate the cutthroat world of local costume competitions.

We have Ford and Flockhart dressed as '80s rock icons, complete with permed wigs and tight leather pants. Either one of them could still choke us with those collars, tbh. We have the pair dressed as Star Wars fans nerds, and Ford serving Lakers realness, and finally, Ford as peas in a pod replete with green tights.

We also have Ford making a mockery of Catholicism, showing up every nun who’s spent years trying to tie her roped sash just right. He’s even bringing the wine to the potluck. #BlessHim

Ladies, get you a man that doesn’t mind dropping some money at the party supply store to help you impress the neighbors this Halloween.