Sub-Mariner #38
Namor: Marvel's speedo-wearing king of the sea
Stephen King Stephen Colbert
Stephen King now 'apologizing' for The Stand, talks his fictional quarantine picks
Ludocrats Hero
The Pull List: Publishers prepare to roll out new comics, creators launch new projects, and more
Bill & Ted Face the Music
WIRE Buzz: You can cameo in Bill & Ted 3; The Flash S6 'finale' teaser; She-Hulk scripts
Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter
Credit: Warner Bros., Pottermore
Chosen One of the Day: Harry Potter reading Harry Potter

Contributed by
Preeti Chhibber
May 6, 2020
Yesterday, the Wizarding World twitter account tweeted out a surprise: under their “Harry Potter at Home” campaign, they’re going to be releasing read-alouds of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone one video at a time with a lot of special guests. “And to start us off with Chapter 1,” they said, “we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…” 
 

Daniel Radcliffe Reading Harry Potter

Credit: Warner Bros., Pottermore

AND THEY WERE RIGHT BECAUSE IT WAS HARRY POTTER HIMSELF, DANIEL RADCLIFFE. 

What was the Chosen One of the Day made for if not for this? He’s literally The Chosen One. 

Harry Potter Chosen One

Credit: Warner Bros.

Like us, DanRad is clearly at home (#HarryPotterAtHome), and so the video’s charming in its simplicity. I wasn’t even mad when what was clearly the same truck that drove down my street waking me up tried to interrupt him, and he didn’t even stumble! Eat it, truck. 

Surprising no one, our pocket prince is an excellent narrator and shifts between looking at the pages and using those baby blues (we can pretend they’re green, I guess) to stare directly into our souls while he reads, “My dear professor, I have never seen a cat sit so stiffly.”

