Chosen One of the Day: Harry Potter reading Harry Potter

Yesterday, the Wizarding World twitter account tweeted out a surprise: under their “Harry Potter at Home” campaign, they’re going to be releasing read-alouds of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone one video at a time with a lot of special guests. “And to start us off with Chapter 1,” they said, “we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…”



Credit: Warner Bros., Pottermore

AND THEY WERE RIGHT BECAUSE IT WAS HARRY POTTER HIMSELF, DANIEL RADCLIFFE.

What was the Chosen One of the Day made for if not for this? He’s literally The Chosen One.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Like us, DanRad is clearly at home (#HarryPotterAtHome), and so the video’s charming in its simplicity. I wasn’t even mad when what was clearly the same truck that drove down my street waking me up tried to interrupt him, and he didn’t even stumble! Eat it, truck.

Surprising no one, our pocket prince is an excellent narrator and shifts between looking at the pages and using those baby blues (we can pretend they’re green, I guess) to stare directly into our souls while he reads, “My dear professor, I have never seen a cat sit so stiffly.”