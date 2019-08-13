Chosen One of the Day: Harry ‘Sass-master’ Potter

Look, you all know I’m a huge Harry Potter dork. I love our lil' bespectacled son and his drama. I love him in movies and I love him in the books. But one thing the movies don’t quite get across is how much of a sass-master our friend Harry is. He’s cutting, he’s sarcastic, he’s got a mouth on him he has.

In Goblet of Fire, sensationalist “reporter” Rita Skeeter is haranguing him after his first task, asking him for a quick word.

“Yeah, you can have a word,” said Harry savagely. “Good-bye.”

OOOOOHHHHHHH SNAP, YOU CAN READ THAT UNWRITTEN 'B*TCH.'

In the sixth book of the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Narcissa Malfoy tries to talk some sh*t to Harry, trying to scare him by mentioning that Dumbledore won’t always be around to protect him.

Harry looked mockingly all around the shop. “Wow… look at that… he’s not here now! So why not have a go? They might be able to find you a double cell in Azkaban with your loser of a husband!”

Mr. Potter does not know how to keep it inside and I, for one, appreciate our Lord of the Insults.

But look, I would be remiss not to mention the most iconic of all Harry “Sass-Master” Potter lines. You know the one. In Order of the Phoenix, Harry is Over It. He's had to deal with five books worth of garbage and dude is at the end of his tether. So when Professor Snape tries to cross him? Well...

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Scholastic

I mean damn, can I get the Daily Prophet on the Floo? I just witnessed a murder.