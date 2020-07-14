Latest Stories

Captain Hook OUaT hero
Chosen One of the Day: Hot Captain Hook
Grant Imahara Getty
Stars and gas seen by Hubble (red and yellow) together with long filaments of cold gas by ALMA (purple) start to show a complete picture of star formation. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Y. Cheng et al.; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello; NASA/ESA Hubble.
Credit: ABC
Chosen One of the Day: Hot Captain Hook

PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jul 14, 2020
Once Upon a Time is a show that made many, many capital-D Decisions. Like, many. But among the best? Casting Colin O'Donoghue as our favorite cantankerous pirate, Captain Hook. Now, I’m with you all: Jason Isaacs is a very handsome, strangely compelling Captain Hook in 2003’s Peter Pan, but it’s O’Donoghue’s Hook in OUaT — a bad boy with a heart of gold — that, erm, hooked us. 

Captain Hook OUaT 1

Credit: ABC

If I’m being honest, which obviously I am always honest with you O! Loyal Readers, but if I am being honest, it’s not even the heart of gold that sells this Hook to us. It’s not his pretty face, or bitchin’ all-black ensemble. It’s not that he became the central dashing romantic interest for Emma Swan. It’s definitely not that he can look at us all come-hither from under his brow. (OK, it’s a little bit of that.) 

Captain Hook OUaT 2

Credit: ABC

But really, it’s the eyeliner. 

The eyeliner. 

Just a quick swipe dark line underneath those baby blues and we all lost our damn minds. 

(No? Just me?) 

Any way, Killian Jones — OH DID I NOT MENTION THAT HIS NAME IS KILLIAN JONES — can dock his ship in my harbor any time. 

The harbor is my heart. Obviously. 

Captain Hook OUaT 3

Credit: ABC

 

