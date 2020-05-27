Latest Stories

lamprey
Tag: Science
Vampire fish suck delicious blood from their prey, but these monsters’ DNA is now being used to stake them
BSG 320 Crossroads Part 2
Tag: Podcast
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 20: 'Crossroads Part 2'
Zoolander animated
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Zoolander gets stylishly animated for CBS; Potter hits HBO Max; The Fear Collection
casper
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Hot Casper
casper
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Hot Casper

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
May 27, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Agent Carter Very Important Binge: Agent Carter
The Invisible Man Universal Pictures What's in the attic? How scary movies utilize this space
Sigtryggr-The-Last-Kingdom Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7

As of this week, the movie version of Casper is 25 years old and we are therefore ancient. And for many of us, our romantic awakening is also 25 years old because we were tiny-baby-thirsty for Casper. The human one, not the round ghost boy, though he was a very good round ghost boy.

So if you haven't seen the movie Casper, it's a ton of death and tragedy, like a weird amount for a kid movie and I say that as someone who grew up watching childrens' movies of the '80s. Kit (Christina Ricci) befriends Casper (a dead child) and her mom (a dead Amy Brenneman) turns Casper human as a treat and Real-Live Boy Casper is played by Devon Sawa, human sexual awakening for tween me. They dance, he whispers, it's awesome. Then he turns back into a ghost and scares her friends which is also awesome. Your living fave could never.

Wanna feel old? This is Casper today, 25 years later:

casper-ghost

Credit: Universal Pictures

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Agent Carter Very Important Binge: Agent Carter
The Invisible Man Universal Pictures What's in the attic? How scary movies utilize this space
Sigtryggr-The-Last-Kingdom Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker