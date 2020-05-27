Chosen One of the Day: Hot Casper

As of this week, the movie version of Casper is 25 years old and we are therefore ancient. And for many of us, our romantic awakening is also 25 years old because we were tiny-baby-thirsty for Casper. The human one, not the round ghost boy, though he was a very good round ghost boy.

So if you haven't seen the movie Casper, it's a ton of death and tragedy, like a weird amount for a kid movie and I say that as someone who grew up watching childrens' movies of the '80s. Kit (Christina Ricci) befriends Casper (a dead child) and her mom (a dead Amy Brenneman) turns Casper human as a treat and Real-Live Boy Casper is played by Devon Sawa, human sexual awakening for tween me. They dance, he whispers, it's awesome. Then he turns back into a ghost and scares her friends which is also awesome. Your living fave could never.

Wanna feel old? This is Casper today, 25 years later: