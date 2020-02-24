Latest Stories

Why Batgirl of Burnside brought out the best in Barbara Gordon
The crucial story change that makes The Outsider one of the best Stephen King adaptations
Gaming: Xbox Series X details; Tony Hawk's Pro Skater doc; Pokémon names 7-year-old champ
Exclusive: Listen to Riz Ahmed go full video game boss in Audible's Assassin’s Creed: Gold
Credit: CBS
Chosen One of the Day: Jean-Luc's undercover disguise on Star Trek: Picard

Feb 24, 2020
Since the launch of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access, we have been blessed with SO MUCH GOOD TREK CONTENT. Really, there's something for everyone here, whether you're a diehard TNG fan, more of a holdout for Voyager, or just love Really Good Doggos.

(My favorite piece of trivia is that the dog who plays Number One, Picard's best four-legged pal, named Dinero, is new to the world of acting and therefore had to have some of his scenes cut because he wasn't hitting his marks. LOOK. HE WAS JUST DOING HIS BEST.)

But it was last week's episode, "Stardust City Rag," that allowed Jean-Luc Picard and his motley crew to go undercover on the planet Freecloud in search of Dr. Bruce Maddox (alongside surprise partner Seven of Nine), and Imma need to wax poetic about this whole disguise for a minute.

Warning: Spoilers within for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek Picard: Stardus City Rag

Picard undercover with Seven. (Credit: CBS)

I appreciate so much that Picard's idea of playing a dastardly villain no doubt comes from all the times he read and re-read The Three Musketeers growing up, because when he's given the opportunity to disguise himself for their mission, all he does is throw on a beret and an eyepatch while affecting an over-the-top French accent.

The results are glorious. But sadly for Picard, and maybe for the rest of us, the jig is up pretty quickly and of course, pistols are inevitably drawn, but for the time that we had Bad Boy Beret Picard, we loved him so. If only he'd had a mustache to twirl along with it.

