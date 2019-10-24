Chosen One of the Day: Jedi disaster, Kanan Jarrus

First things first: I love Kanan Jarrus. I love his strength and his love for his team, I love his character arc, I love his tough-exterior-marshmallow-interior self and I love that our boy is a human disaster and a half.
And also, so am I because, I’m going to be real, I went searching for clips to make gifs for this post — it’s been long enough since the Rebels final season that I forgot about how g*dd*mned sad Kanan’s story is — and now I’m broken.
So now, our Chosen One of the Day is MY DEAD HUMOR BECAUSE STAR WARS REBELS TOOK IT AND SPIT IT OUT ALL OVER AGAIN.
I MEAN, HE SACRIFICES HIMSELF TO SAVE HIS FOUND FAMILY AND THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE AND THE LAST THING YOU SEE IS HIM FACING HER BEFORE HE IS ENGULFED IN FIRE AS;DLKFJAS;LDKFJA;LSKDFJASDF.
It's just SO SAD.
I JUST WANTED TO CELEBRATE MY SWEET JEDI DISASTER BC HE IS A DISASTER
BUT ALL THE GIFS I FIND ARE LIKE "I LOVE YOU HERA."
So then my friend and colleague Courtney tried to help:
I clicked the link.
Any way, Kanan Jarrus is my perfect son who never did anything wrong, ever, and we should all love him for all time.