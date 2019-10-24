Latest Stories

Taylor Kitsch
WIRE Buzz: Last of Us II delayed; Taylor Kitsch boards Blomkamp's Inferno; She-Ra S4 trailer
When the world gets you down, become an angry goose and shout at some teens
The Week in Fan Theories: Reprograming C-3PO, Rey's dagger, and Black Widow's death
8 Star Wars characters from the books and comics we want to see in the new movies or shows
Chosen One of the Day: Jedi disaster, Kanan Jarrus

Preeti Chhibber
Oct 24, 2019
First things first: I love Kanan Jarrus. I love his strength and his love for his team, I love his character arc, I love his tough-exterior-marshmallow-interior self and I love that our boy is a human disaster and a half. 

And also, so am I because, I’m going to be real, I went searching for clips to make gifs for this post — it’s been long enough since the Rebels final season that I forgot about how g*dd*mned sad Kanan’s story is — and now I’m broken. 

So now, our Chosen One of the Day is MY DEAD HUMOR BECAUSE STAR WARS REBELS TOOK IT AND SPIT IT OUT ALL OVER AGAIN. 

I MEAN, HE SACRIFICES HIMSELF TO SAVE HIS FOUND FAMILY AND THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE AND THE LAST THING YOU SEE IS HIM FACING HER BEFORE HE IS ENGULFED IN FIRE AS;DLKFJAS;LDKFJA;LSKDFJASDF.

It's just SO SAD.

I JUST WANTED TO CELEBRATE MY SWEET JEDI DISASTER BC HE IS A  DISASTER
BUT ALL THE GIFS I FIND ARE LIKE "I LOVE YOU HERA."

So then my friend and colleague Courtney tried to help:

Courtney Enlow Slack

A Slack brainstorm/conversation/plea for help

I clicked the link. 

Kanan Jarrus Minus Hera Google

Courtney trying to be helpful but accidentally ripping out my heart

 

Preeti Chhibber Slack Kanan Minus Hera

My heart being ripped out of my chest.

Any way, Kanan Jarrus is my perfect son who never did anything wrong, ever, and we should all love him for all time.

