Latest Stories

Vader's Castle 3 Hero
Tag: Movies
Sneak peek: Nightsister witch Asajj Ventress shines in IDW's Return to Vader's Castle #3
Animaniacs
Tag: Movies
The Week in Geek: Batwoman premieres, the original Animaniacs return, and RDJ says no to the Oscars
TCM2_Cover_Art
Tag: Fangrrls
72 thoughts we had while watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
GhostNation_Talent_01
Tag: TV
Ghost Nation promises haunts for skeptics and believers alike
joan-cusack-toys
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Joan Cusack as Alsatia Zevo in Toys

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 11, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
TCM2_Cover_Art 72 thoughts we had while watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Cell Jennifer Lopez Revisiting Eiko Ishioka's fairy tale nightmare costumes of The Cell
Tyler Jensen, Mark Patton and Roman Chimienti Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street makers on shaping the future of queer horror

Today is Joan Cusack's birthday and dammit she deserves a celebration. We've made our unyielding love of Debbie Jellinsky known, but for her birthday, our girl deserves toys. Or, rather, Toys, the majorly bonkers 1992 Robin Williams flick co-starring Joan as a robot sister. 

So, I'm going to try and unpack this because this movie has a LOT to unpack. It's basically one of those Caboodles with six expanding layers of storage only a truly bananapants terrible movie. When Robin Williams' mom dies, Donald O'Connor makes him a robot sister but no one knows she's a robot despite the fact she was created in the form of an adult woman and just kind of stayed that way and also looks like a godd*mn robot

Imagine seeing this character...

joan-cusack-toys2

Credit: 20th Century Fox

...and being shocked at this reveal. Like, holy sh*t, the adult child lady who looks like a robot is a robot? THE TWIST OF IT ALL. They literally only figure out she's a robot when her head explodes and she starts asking for sandwiches and Robin Williams is basically all "Yeah she's a robot, duh you dumbsters" in his most casual chill moment of the whole movie. 

Joan Cusack: not-so-secret robot. And we love her.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
TCM2_Cover_Art 72 thoughts we had while watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Cell Jennifer Lopez Revisiting Eiko Ishioka's fairy tale nightmare costumes of The Cell
Tyler Jensen, Mark Patton and Roman Chimienti Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street makers on shaping the future of queer horror
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: joan cusack
Tag: toys

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: