Kakashi Hatake Naruto
Chosen One of the Day: Kakashi Hatake, romance reader
The Banana Splits
Exclusive: the Banana Splits are unstoppable in this terrifying clip
Jupiter on June 27, 2019 as seen by Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley)
Jupiter from Hubble: Enormous, magnificent, and… fading at the edge?
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo
Russos talk four 'cornerstones' that Avengers: Endgame needed from the get-go
Kakashi Hatake Naruto
Viz Media
Chosen One of the Day: Kakashi Hatake, romance reader

Preeti Chhibber
Aug 9, 2019
Dance of the Vampires is the best and worst vampire musical ever made
Why I have an enduring love for David Cage's crappy games
Exclusive: Nekrotronic stills tease demons, sci-fi horror, and Monica Bellucci

You know we love romance novels over here at SYFY Fangrrls. And we love people who love romance novels. So, it’d be safe to say, following that train, that we love Hatake Kakashi from Naruto

If you’re one of the very few people in the world not familiar with Japan’s number one Ninja anime, Naruto is just that — an anime about a group of kids learning how to be ninjas in the Hidden Village of the Leaf. The story is ostensibly about a kid named Naruto, but today, I want to talk about his teacher. 

Kakashi Hatake is a high-level elite ninja, he could kill you before could blink, he’s got one hell of a tragic backstory, and… he loves romance novels. In his world, the series he’s constantly toting around is called Icha Icha (the English dub calls them Make Out!!!) and they’re his go-to for doling out love advice, life advice, and everything in between. They’re ridiculous. Look, generally speaking, Kakashi’s a smart dude and when we have a smart dude who can also get behind a romance novel? Oh look, it’s the center of a Venn diagram of things that we are into. 

Kakashi Bookstore Naruto

Viz Media

Look at him get so excited to see his beloved amorous tales that he drops his groceries on the ground. 

“The main character and heroine, both new to love, begin dating, and their eyes gradually open to grown-up love.” That’s the premise of the first book, Icha Icha Paradise which rarely leaves Kakashi’s hands. Sounds like our guy could pick up where our FANGRRLS romance recs leave off! Later, we see him (in what is an admittedly terrible idea) pass along a copy of the fourth novel, Icha Icha Tactics, to an old student in order to help him be a better father. But, uh, maybe don’t use a romance novel to teach daddy-daughter relationships??? I’m starting to realize why Kakashi never got married. (OK, so, there was also that time he had to use Icha Icha to decode a secret message and save the day, so hey, his lil' hobby saved lives!!) 

Kakashi Reading Naruto

Viz Media

I guess what I’m saying is how do I get my hands on the Icha Icha series.

