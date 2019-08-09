Chosen One of the Day: Kakashi Hatake, romance reader

You know we love romance novels over here at SYFY Fangrrls. And we love people who love romance novels. So, it’d be safe to say, following that train, that we love Hatake Kakashi from Naruto.

If you’re one of the very few people in the world not familiar with Japan’s number one Ninja anime, Naruto is just that — an anime about a group of kids learning how to be ninjas in the Hidden Village of the Leaf. The story is ostensibly about a kid named Naruto, but today, I want to talk about his teacher.

Kakashi Hatake is a high-level elite ninja, he could kill you before could blink, he’s got one hell of a tragic backstory, and… he loves romance novels. In his world, the series he’s constantly toting around is called Icha Icha (the English dub calls them Make Out!!!) and they’re his go-to for doling out love advice, life advice, and everything in between. They’re ridiculous. Look, generally speaking, Kakashi’s a smart dude and when we have a smart dude who can also get behind a romance novel? Oh look, it’s the center of a Venn diagram of things that we are into.

Viz Media

Look at him get so excited to see his beloved amorous tales that he drops his groceries on the ground.

“The main character and heroine, both new to love, begin dating, and their eyes gradually open to grown-up love.” That’s the premise of the first book, Icha Icha Paradise which rarely leaves Kakashi’s hands. Sounds like our guy could pick up where our FANGRRLS romance recs leave off! Later, we see him (in what is an admittedly terrible idea) pass along a copy of the fourth novel, Icha Icha Tactics, to an old student in order to help him be a better father. But, uh, maybe don’t use a romance novel to teach daddy-daughter relationships??? I’m starting to realize why Kakashi never got married. (OK, so, there was also that time he had to use Icha Icha to decode a secret message and save the day, so hey, his lil' hobby saved lives!!)

Viz Media

I guess what I’m saying is how do I get my hands on the Icha Icha series.