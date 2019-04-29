Latest Stories

The Rising of the Shield Hero - Raphtalia and Naofumi
Tag: Fangrrls
The Rising of the Shield Hero is the best isekai anime yet
The Defenders on Netflix
Tag: Movies
Endgame screenwriters explain why Defenders, Fantastic 4, X-Men didn't make the cut
Michael Davis Milestone
Tag: Comics
Milestone Media co-founder Michael Davis is not dead, was the victim of hacking
Jeremy Renner Ronin Hawkeye Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Who were those guys that Ronin was killing in Endgame?
crying-chris-evans
More info i
Marvel

Chosen One of the Day: Kleenex

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 29, 2019

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame this past weekend, a true hero emerged. A hero that gave its life so the rest of us might find peace.

That hero ... was a big-ass wad of Kleenex. (Or whatever facial tissue you prefer — we're not out here shilling for big Kleenex, and as I intend to see Endgame again, I welcome any and all of that fresh free tish action.)

maria-hill-sob

Marvel

Without spoiling anything, I'll just tell you I cried so hard that it deeply concerned those around me. I'll just tell you I cried so hard that even I wasn't certain that this article wasn't about me. I'll just tell you that I cried so hard that I salted the popcorn with my own tears.

wanda-sob

Marvel

And what I didn't have ... was Kleenex. Meaning my Captain Marvel sweatshirt was more wet makeup and snot residue than actual fabric.

So when you make the long sob-filled voyage to your local cineplex to see Avengers: Endgame, please. For the love of all things holy (Captain America's ass, specifically) bring some damn Kleenex.

black-widow-snl

NBC/SNL

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: