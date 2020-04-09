Latest Stories

dole whip official
Tag: News
Disneyland diehards can whip up a quarantine treat: Disney releases Dole Whip recipe
The New Mutants Annual #3
Tag: Comics
The redemption of Doug Ramsey, the worst New Mutant
Stephen King
Tag: News
Stephen King explains how coronavirus pandemic led to a change in his next book
Josie and the Pussycats
Tag: Fangrrls
67 thoughts we had while watching Josie and the Pussycats
kristoff-frozen-2
More info i
Credit: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Kristoff's reindeer choir

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 9, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Josie and the Pussycats 67 thoughts we had while watching Josie and the Pussycats
Claudia Gray Claudia Gray's House of El tells a never-before-seen story of Krypton
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Not Guilty: Godzilla: King of the Monsters

As the mother of two young children, I've seen Frozen a. lot. And to be honest, I can only find one flaw in the film: they cast Broadway icon Jonathan Groff and refused to let him sing. Outside of one brief sweet sing-along with his reindeer Sven (with Kristoff doing both parts, of course — HIS RANGE!) Kristoff doesn't get to sing in the first film.

Clearly by the sequel they realized their horrible mistake and sought to course-correct. AND MY DID THEY EVER SUCCEED.

In Frozen II, everyone is going through some manner of identity crisis. Anna wonders who she is without Elsa, Elsa wonders who she is at all, Olaf has some serious existential ish going on, and Kristoff is just lost. Lost in the woods. And the whole thing is an epic '80s DELIGHT.

The thought process of "we didn't let him sing much in the first movie so we have no choice but to make him a choir of like 17 reindeer" is some perfect galaxy brain stuff that I have no choice but to celebrate, stan, love, adore, marry, have children with, and spend the rest of my existence with this CHOICE.  And if that weren't enough, Weezer recreated the whole thing shot-for-shot (including a Kristen Bell cameo) for their cover. IT IS ART.  

But nothing can top Jonathan Groff with a veritable murder of reindeer and NOTHING SHOULD. EVER. WE PEAKED. That's why no more movies are coming out this year, they know they can't top that. (Let me live in this for a moment, please.)  

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Josie and the Pussycats 67 thoughts we had while watching Josie and the Pussycats
Claudia Gray Claudia Gray's House of El tells a never-before-seen story of Krypton
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Not Guilty: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Frozen II

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker