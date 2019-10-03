Chosen One of the Day: Larry Trainor, gardener

There’s a lot that Doom Patrol has going for it: an angry robot, an angry cyborg, an angry multi-powered woman, an angry starlet, and a sad man in bandages. Just kidding, they’re all angry.

Warner Bros. Television

Really though, I want to talk about the sad man in the bandages. Larry Trainor. Eventual Negative Man. Played — hilariously enough — by the painfully handsome in-real-life-looking Disney Prince, Matt Bomer, Larry spends his days covered completely thanks to the after-effects of a disastrous plane crash. He generally seems like a decent cook and a bit of a sad sack at the beginning of the series. But what I want to talk about is his penchant for gardening.

We only get a brief glimpse of Larry’s safe space in the bus, which he’s turned into something of a greenhouse, maybe? I don’t know, but it has plants in it and it’s enough to know that under those bandages lives the greenest of thumbs. Look at him, with his lil' potted plant. Look our buddy boy go.

I’m just going out on a limb here, but something tells me that green and brown couture he’s got on is of a symbolic sort. And that symbol is p l a n t s.