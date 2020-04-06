Latest Stories

Westworld Season 3 Episode 4 Serac
Exclusive: Westworld's Vincent Cassel on the fan theory that Serac might not be human
Behold the massive, Batcave-caliber Arrow bunker they never had the budget to build
Chosen One of the Day: Lars’ Interdimensional Highway Head in Steven Universe
LEGO Masters build The Last Jedi's Battle of Crait in all its blocky glory in exclusive clip
Credit: Cartoon Network
Chosen One of the Day: Lars’ Interdimensional Highway Head in Steven Universe

Preeti Chhibber
Apr 6, 2020
When Steven Universe started way back when, the character of Lars Barriga was kind of a jerk — the most reluctant of reluctant friends to our favorite boisterous half-gem-half-human. Slowly but surely, as it with almost everyone Steven gets to know, Lars lowers his walls and they become friends. But that’s usually a dangerous thing for your average normie human. In Season 5, Lars, uh, kind of dies? But, in a classic win-win situation, he comes back to life and...his head? It’s an interdimensional portal. Also, he’s pink now. 

The portal, up to this point, was primarily referred to as Lion’s portal — named thus for a massive, silent pink lion that could move through dimensions and also someone Steven convinced to be his best friend. 

By opening a new door to Lion’s portal, Lars has unwittingly stumbled upon a wonderful new way to visit our friends. Granted, you can’t breathe in Lion’s dimension, but I’d hold my breath for a few minutes if it meant I could get to DUMBO without having to take the train. Let’s be real. 

Plus, everything is such a lovely shade of pink, and sure, Steven keeps some of his more mildly painful sentimental objects there but that’s fine. It’s all fine. 

Credit: Cartoon Network

Basically, at the end of the day, Steven’s got a one-track dimension to visit his friend in space. It’s 2020, how come we don’t have that for real? I want to visit my friends in space, America. Get it together. 

